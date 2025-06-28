5 best action game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

The Steam Summer Sale 2025 is officially live, and as always, it’s a great time to fill up your library. Running through July 10, this year’s sale features huge discounts on some of the biggest and most acclaimed action titles released in recent years. Here are five of the best action game deals you should clinch at the Steam Summer Sale 2025.

Best action game deals at Steam Summer Sale 2025

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy - 90% off ($5.99)

Originally priced at $59.99, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy is available for just $5.99, which is one of the biggest steals of the Steam Summer Sale 2025. Developed by Eidos-Montreal, this 2021 action-adventure gem features a hilarious and heartfelt story where you control Star-Lord and lead the Guardians through a galactic crisis. With dynamic squad-based combat and an original narrative, it’s a must-play for Marvel fans and action lovers alike.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut - 33% off ($40.19)

If you missed it on PlayStation, now’s your chance to experience Ghost of Tsushima on PC. This Director’s Cut version, originally $59.99, is down to $40.19. You’ll play as Jin Sakai, a samurai caught between tradition and necessity during the Mongol invasion of Japan. The game blends open-world exploration, stealth, and sword combat across one of the most visually stunning landscapes in modern gaming.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – 20% off ($47.99)

Fight crime in the streets of New York with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, now at a 20% disount for $47.99 (down from $59.99). This sequel doubles down on fast-paced action by letting you switch between Peter Parker and Miles Morales as they face threats from Kraven the Hunter and Venom. With fluid combat and a gripping story, this is a strong pick if you love superhero games.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - 20% off ($55.99)

For fans of the classic action-adventure genre, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is a must-try. Discounted to $55.99 from $69.99, the game takes place between the first and third Indiana Jones movies and offers players an epic journey around the globe. With cinematic set-pieces and puzzle-solving across real-world locations like Egypt, China, and the Vatican, this is a solid addition to the iconic franchise.

Helldivers 2 - 20% off ($31.99)

Helldivers 2 is available for $31.99 (originally $39.99). This third-person shooter is all about squad-based combat and intense missions against alien factions. Whether you're playing with friends or random players, coordination is key to success. It’s brutal, fun, and one of the best cooperative shooters on the market right now.

With massive discounts on top action games, the Steam Summer Sale 2025 is the perfect opportunity to catch up on critically acclaimed hits or try something new.

