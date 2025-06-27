Delta Force on PlayStation and Xbox release date revealed

Delta Force is set to officially release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game had already been available on PC and mobile phones via various platforms, including Steam and the Epic Games Store, among others. Now, new-gen console players will also be able to play the game. Delta Force will officially be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on August 19, 2025.

Delta Force set for release on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The new Season 'Break' is set to arrive soon (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

The game will only be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. No other console will receive it, but this could change in the future as and when the developers decide to do so.

Players looking forward to downloading and playing Delta Force will be able to do so on August 19, 2025. Like all the other platforms, Delta Force will be available on console for free. You can also wishlist it for your PS5 or Xbox Series X|S from June 28, 2025, onwards.

Moreover, the console release will also receive the much-celebrated Black Hawk Down single-player co-op campaign as a free DLC. So you can play the entire game with the main campaign for absolutely free upon release.

With this brand new announcement, Delta Force will officially become available across all the popular gaming platforms, from PC to console. Enthusiasts can also tune into the developer livestream from 8 AM PT onwards on June 27, 2025, to get all the latest updates about the new season and console announcement details.

