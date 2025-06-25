All Season 2 Act 2 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

Act 2 of League of Legends commenced on June 25, 2025, featuring notable rewards in the Battle Pass. This pass features 55 levels to complete, offering an array of skins, emotes, icons, and more. While you can grant prominent items if you purchase the Battle Pass, there are free rewards available as well.
Here are the rewards highlighted in the Battle Pass for Season 2, Act 2 of League of Legends.
Season 2 Act 2 Battle Pass in League of Legends: Rewards
Here are the Battle Pass levels and their respective rewards:
- Level 1: Wyldbloom Orb
- Level 2: Shrine of Myth Icon (free)
- Level 3: 1500 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 4: Dismissed Emote
- Level 5: Ancient Spark
- Level 6: 1500 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 7: Mystery Icon (free)
- Level 8: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 9: Ancient Spark
- Level 10: Nightbringer Evelynn + Champion
- Level 11: Nightbringer Evelynn Border Icon
- Level 12: Champion Capsule (free)
- Level 13: Wyldbloom Orb
- Level 14: Mystery Icon (free)
- Level 15: Broken Hweart Emote
- Level 16: 2500 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 17: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 18: Mystery Emote
- Level 19: Ancient Spark
- Level 20: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 21: Mystery Emote
- Level 22: Champion Capsule (free)
- Level 23: Wyldbloom Orb
- Level 24: 250 Orange Essence
- Level 25: Shifting Spirit Emote
- Level 26: 3500 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 27: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 28: Mystery Emote
- Level 29: Champion Capsule (free)
- Level 30: 25 Mythic Essence
- Level 31: Drifting Petals Icon (free)
- Level 32: Glorious Champion Capsule (free)
- Level 33: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 34: Wyldbloom Orb
- Level 35: 250 Orange Essence
- Level 36: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 37: Mystery Ward Skin
- Level 38: Rage Incarnate Title (free)
- Level 39: Grovemother's Mask Icon
- Level 40: Dawnbringer Janna + Champion
- Level 41: Dawnbringer Janna Border Icon
- Level 42: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 43: Mystery Icon (free)
- Level 44: Wyldbloom Orb
- Level 45: Hextech Chest + Key (free)
- Level 46: Eternal Bloom Icon
- Level 47: 250 Orange Essence
- Level 48: Stressed Seneschal Emote (free)
- Level 49: 250 Orange Essence
- Level 50: Prestige Spirit Blossom Zed
- Level 51: 750 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 52: 750 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 53: 750 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 54: 750 Blue Essence (free)
- Level 55: 25 Orange Essence
Importantly, the latest battle pass is available for purchase at 1650 RP, and you can complete its missions until August 26, 2025.
