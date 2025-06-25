Delta Force console version confirmed with playtests starting soon

Delta Force fans finally have the news they’ve been waiting for. After numerous requests and months of silence, one of the developers finally confirmed that a console version is coming. This was announced was made on the game's official Discord server.
The game has been thriving recently, hitting an all-time peak average players on Steam, so it looks like the best time to make the console version announcement. Although the playtest release date has not been revealed yet, it is most likely arriving in July 2025.
Here's everything we know about the upcoming Delta Force console version release.
Delta Force console playtest expected to start in July 2025
According to an official message shared in the Delta Force Discord server, the team is first preparing an offline event in Los Angeles for players to try the console version for the first time. This event will start on June 30, 2025, and end on July 3. The announcement post also mentions a link to apply for the playtest with no exact date, but it is expected to begin a few days after the offline event.
It’s important to note that this is a private test and a very limited number of applicants will be selected. Even more interesting is that selected players will receive guaranteed paid compensation for both participating in the console playtest and a personal interview. Those interested cab check out the survey form.
While this doesn’t confirm a release date for the console version just yet, it does strongly suggest that development is nearly complete and the final release might also be live by the end of 2025. For now, the console version does not seem to include the Black Hawk Down campaign.
That's everything we know about the upcoming playtest so far. Players are recommended to join the game's official Discord server to stay updated.
