Delta Force console release might be getting close, new X post hints

Delta Force seems to be in a testing phase on consoles. A recent X post created by @RoastSmith_ caught the attention of the community as the content creator attached a video of the game apparently being playtested. The post also highlighted that console support for the shooter title could release as early as July 9, 2025, during the Season 5 update. This is a massive development for the community, as the game was previously unavailable for console players.

This article will highlight the possible arrival of Delta Force for consoles.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinion.

Partnered Delta Force content creator hints at console support in Season 5

@RoastSmith_ is a partnered content creator for Delta Force and recently provided the community with a first look at the game being tested on console devices. The controller being used by the player seems to be for an Xbox, so the system it is being tested on is likely an Xbox. However, this cannot be confirmed without any official announcements.

The developers may be testing one system at a time and then deploying support for more devices eventually. This could be a hint at the arrival of Delta Force on Xbox before others. But since the X post only mentions the console and not a specific name, the devs may have already completed the playtests for other consoles as well.

It is highly likely that Delta Force will receive console support for both Xbox and PlayStation at the same time. This would mean that the fast-paced shooter title would be able to welcome a massive chunk of the community that primarily uses consoles for gaming.

It is important to note that Delta Force has not provided any official confirmation or announcements regarding console support at the time of writing this article. With official information pending, it cannot be confirmed if the game would also bring support to previous generation consoles like the Xbox One and the PlayStation 4, or only release for Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

