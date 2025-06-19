Delta Force Mobile June 19, 2025 update: Weekly events and New Firearm Appearance Lucky Draw

The Delta Force Mobile June 19, 2025 update will feature Weekly Events and New Dawn Firearm Appearance Lucky Draw as major highlights. Note that there will be no downtime. If you encounter any issues after the patch's arrival, you can restart the game.
Weekly Events
Luck's Favors
This event will arrive on June 20, 2025, and last until June 26, 2025. Claiming rewards, including the S4 Featured Lucky Pack, in this festivity will require you to play Operations matches.
Warfare Weekly Supplies
This event will go live on June 20 and last until June 26, 2025. In this festivity, you must play matches to receive rewards, including Premium Weapon Exp Tokens, Intermediate Weapon Exp Tokens, and Warfare 2x Exp Cards.
Operations Weekly Supplies
According to the Delta Force Mobile June 19, 2025 update, Operations Weekly Supplies will go live on June 20, 2025, and last until June 26, 2025. In this event, you can play matches to receive rewards, including Standard Gear Tickets and Elite Gear Tickets.
Expert Choice
Expert Choice will arrive on June 20, 2025, and last until June 26, 2025. In this event, you must log into the game to claim a specific firearm, PTR - 32 Assault Rifle. Other rewards in this festivity include S4 Featured Lucky Pack, Premium Weapon Exp Token, Warfare 2x Exp Card, Armament Voucher, and more.
Tekniq Alloy Store
This event will arrive on June 20, 2025, and last until June 26, 2025. It will bring time-limited offers to the in-game store.
Final Score
This event will begin on June 20, 2025, and last until June 26, 2025. In this event, you can exchange Warfare Points for rewards, such as Quantum Keys and Armament Vouchers.
New Dawn Firearm Appearance Lucky Draw
This lucky draw will arrive on June 20, 2025, and last until July 17, 2025. In this event, you can visit the designated spots to try your luck in a multi-round draw. The first draw will cost 10 Delta Coins or Tickets. Each round will feature an appealing Dawn-themed firearm skin as the top prize, and there will be three rounds in total.
That covers all the content that the Delta Force Mobile June 19, 2025 update features.
