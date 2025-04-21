Is Delta Force Mobile free-to-play?

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Apr 21, 2025 15:14 IST
Brace yourself for a fresh BR title (Image via TiMi Studio)
Brace yourself for a fresh BR title (Image via TiMi Studio)

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) is finally receiving a global release today (April 21, 2025). This cross-platform title is free-to-play, implying gamers can play it on PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, iOS, and Android at no cost. Moreover, they can play the game across platforms using the same gaming ID and progress.

Ad

Read on to learn more about Delta Force Mobile and its release timings in different parts of the world.

Things you should know about Delta Force Mobile

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

DFM is an FPS cross-platform battle royale game featuring stunning visuals, futuristic high-tech gadgets, and interesting in-game mechanics. Many content creators have suggested the title will likely be among the most well-received titles in 2025.

Delta Force Mobile has two gaming modes based on two timelines: 1993 and 2035. Gamers assume the role of advanced Delta Force operators in the former, where they fight in the well-known battleground of Delta Force.

In the futuristic timeline, they play as elite members of G.T.I., an organization created by old Delta Force operators responsible for maintaining peace.

Ad

Here are the minimum system requirements for the game:

For Android:

  • OS: Android 7.1 or later
  • RAM: 3GB or more
  • Storage: At least 7GB of free space
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent

For iOS:

  • OS: iOS 12
  • Processor: A10 processor
  • Network type: 2G
  • Storage: 10 GB
  • Device: iPhone 6s

Also read: Can you play DFM in India?

Delta Force Mobile release timing in different parts of the world

Brace yourself for DFM (Image via TiMi Studio)
Brace yourself for DFM (Image via TiMi Studio)

Here are the timings for DFM's release in different parts of the world:

Ad
  • Los Angeles: April 21, 2025, at 9 am PST.
  • Ciudad De Mexico: April 21, 2025, at 10 am CST.
  • New York: April 21, 2025, at 12 EST.
  • Sao Paulo: April 21, 2025, at 1 pm BRT.
  • London: April 21, 2025, at 5 pm GMT.
  • Paris: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.
  • Riyadh: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm AST.
  • Berlin: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.
  • Istanbul: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm TRT.
  • Sydney: April 22, 2025, at 2 am AEDT.
  • Seoul: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.
  • Tokyo: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

There's been some confusion about the publisher of Delta Force Mobile. Multiple gaming studios are in charge of launching the title in different parts of the world. To clarify, Garena will administer the game's release in Southeast Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Turkey, while TiMi Studio will release its console version globally.

Ad

More articles related to Delta Fore Mobile by Sportskeeda:

About the author
Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Twitter icon

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 600 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 1.5 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications