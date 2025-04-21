Is Delta Force Mobile free-to-play?

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) is finally receiving a global release today (April 21, 2025). This cross-platform title is free-to-play, implying gamers can play it on PlayStation, Xbox, Windows, iOS, and Android at no cost. Moreover, they can play the game across platforms using the same gaming ID and progress.

Read on to learn more about Delta Force Mobile and its release timings in different parts of the world.

Things you should know about Delta Force Mobile

DFM is an FPS cross-platform battle royale game featuring stunning visuals, futuristic high-tech gadgets, and interesting in-game mechanics. Many content creators have suggested the title will likely be among the most well-received titles in 2025.

Delta Force Mobile has two gaming modes based on two timelines: 1993 and 2035. Gamers assume the role of advanced Delta Force operators in the former, where they fight in the well-known battleground of Delta Force.

In the futuristic timeline, they play as elite members of G.T.I., an organization created by old Delta Force operators responsible for maintaining peace.

Here are the minimum system requirements for the game:

For Android:

OS: Android 7.1 or later

RAM: 3GB or more

Storage: At least 7GB of free space

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent

For iOS:

OS: iOS 12

Processor: A10 processor

Network type: 2G

Storage: 10 GB

Device: iPhone 6s

Also read: Can you play DFM in India?

Delta Force Mobile release timing in different parts of the world

Brace yourself for DFM (Image via TiMi Studio)

Here are the timings for DFM's release in different parts of the world:

Los Angeles: April 21, 2025, at 9 am PST.

Ciudad De Mexico: April 21, 2025, at 10 am CST.

New York: April 21, 2025, at 12 EST.

Sao Paulo: April 21, 2025, at 1 pm BRT.

London: April 21, 2025, at 5 pm GMT.

Paris: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.

Riyadh: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm AST.

Berlin: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.

Istanbul: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm TRT.

Sydney: April 22, 2025, at 2 am AEDT.

Seoul: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

Tokyo: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

There's been some confusion about the publisher of Delta Force Mobile. Multiple gaming studios are in charge of launching the title in different parts of the world. To clarify, Garena will administer the game's release in Southeast Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Turkey, while TiMi Studio will release its console version globally.

