When will Delta Force Mobile server go live? Start time for all regions

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) is finally receiving a global PC and mobile launch on April 21, 2025. The game supports cross-platform and cross-progression, which means you can play on multiple platforms and progress using the same gaming ID.
Some players may be a bit confused about DFM's developer and the title's accessibility in different parts of the world. This article will look to clarify this and discuss the title's release time in different parts of the world.
Delta Force Mobile release date in different parts of the world
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Delta Force Mobile's release is being administered by multiple studios for different platforms. Garena will publish its mobile and Windows versions in Southeast Asia, Latin America, MENA, and Turkey. On the other hand, TiMi Studio will release the title's console version globally.
Here are the timings for DFM's release in different parts of the world:
- Los Angeles: April 21, 2025, at 9:00 am PST.
- Ciudad De Mexico: April 21, 2025, at 10:00 am CST.
- New York: April 21, 2025, at 12:00 EST.
- Sao Paulo: April 21, 2025, at 1:00 pm BRT.
- London: April 21, 2025, at 5:00 pm GMT.
- Paris: April 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm CET.
- Riyadh: April 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm AST.
- Berlin: April 21, 2025, at 6:00 pm CET.
- Istanbul: April 21, 2025, at 7:00 pm TRT.
- Sydney: April 22, 2025, at 2:00 am AEDT.
- Seoul: April 22, 2025, at 1:00 am KST.
- Tokyo: April 22, 2025, at 1:00 am KST.
Also read: DFM guide: All operators' details explored
Delta Force Mobile global release countdown
DFM is already available for download in many parts of the world. However, the game will be fully playable when the servers have officially launched. Here's a countdown for the launch:
Also read: Can you play DFM in India?
Things you should know about Delta Force Mobile
An FPS cross-platform title, Delta Force Mobile is a battle royale game featuring stunning visuals, fictional high-tech gadgets, and stunning in-game mechanics. It's accessible via multiple platforms, such as PlayStation, Xbox, iOS, and Android.
According to many content creators, the title is likely to be the most well-received mobile game of the year. Here's the minimum system requirements for the game:
- Requires at least a 64-bit processor
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core 13-4150 / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD R9 380/Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
The game has single and multiplayer modes that occur in two different timelines: 1993 and 2035.
Players assume the role of an elite Delta Force operator in the former timeline, wherein they must fight in the well-known battlefield of Delta Force. In the second timeline, gamers play as an elite member of G.T.I., a peace-keeping force created by former operators of Delta Force.
More articles related to DFM by Sportskeeda: