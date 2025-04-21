Does Delta Force Mobile have a campaign mode?

The cross-platform, free-to-play title Delta Force Mobile (DFM) is finally being launched today, April 21, 2025. Based on its beta test, which concluded a few weeks ago, the game was supposed to have a campaign mode. However, this isn't the case in the mobile version, at least for now.

Delta Force is a battle royale title featuring three modes: Black Hawk Down (the campaign mode unavailable for the mobile version as of now), Tactical Turmoil (an extraction looter-shooter mode), and Havoc Warfare mode (an attacker-defender mode).

Since Delta Force Mobile is a cross-platform, cross-progression, and free-to-play game, it's accessible on Windows, iOS, and Android for free. Moreover, players can progress in-game using the same gaming profile on all these platforms.

Note that the game isn't a cross-play title. This means players won't be pitted against those playing it on a different platform, which will ensure fair matchups.

Everything you need to know about Delta Force Mobile's campaign mode

Check out these details about DFM's campaign mode (Image via TiMi Studio)

Although Delta Force Mobile's Black Hawk Down mode (campaign mode) isn't accessible on the mobile version currently, the developers can make it available in the future. The story in this mode unfolds through seven challenging chapters; each unlocks once you finish the previous chapter's missions.

Here are the names of the different chapters in DFM's Black Hawk Down mode:

Chapter 1: Irene

Chapter 2: The Fuse

Chapter 3: Black Hawk Down

Chapter 4: Lost Convoy

Chapter 5: Valor

Chapter 6: N.S.D.Q.

Chapter 7: Mogadishu Marathon

Delta Force Mobile release timings in different parts of the world

Release timings of DFM all across the globe (Image via TiMi Studio)

Here are DFM's release timings in different parts of the globe:

Los Angeles: April 21, 2025, at 9 am PST.

Ciudad De Mexico: April 21, 2025, at 10 am CST.

New York: April 21, 2025, at 12 EST.

Sao Paulo: April 21, 2025, at 1 pm BRT.

London: April 21, 2025, at 5 pm GMT.

Paris: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.

Riyadh: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm AST.

Berlin: April 21, 2025, at 6 pm CET.

Istanbul: April 21, 2025, at 7 pm TRT.

Sydney: April 22, 2025, at 2 am AEDT.

Seoul: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

Tokyo: April 22, 2025, at 1 am KST.

Minimum system requirements to download Delta Force Mobile

Here are the minimum system requirements to run DFM on Android and iOS devices:

For Android:

OS: Android 7.1 or later

RAM: 3GB or more

Storage: At least 7GB of free space

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent

For iOS:

OS: iOS 12

Processor: A10 processor

Network type: 2G

Storage: 10 GB

Device: iPhone 6s

