Can you play Delta Force Mobile on multiple devices?

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) finally received a global release on April 21, 2025. It is a cross-platform and cross-progression game, which means you can play it on multiple platforms, such as Windows, iOS, and Android, and progress using the same gaming ID. Do note that the title isn't cross-play, which means it doesn't pit gamers against those playing it on a different platform.

The console version of Delta Force Mobile hasn't been released yet, so players must wait a few more months to experience it on PlayStation or Xbox.

How to install Delta Force Mobile on your device

Here are step-by-step guides to installing Delta Force Mobile on different platforms:

For Android:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store, search for DFM, find the real title, and hit the Install button.

Visit the Google Play Store, search for DFM, find the real title, and hit the button. Step 2: Wait for the installation process to finish.

Wait for the installation process to finish. Step 3: Open the application on your device and install the in-game data.

For iOS:

Step 1: Visit the App Store, search for DFM, find the real title, and hit the Get button.

Visit the App Store, search for DFM, find the real title, and hit the button. Step 2: Wait for the installation process to finish.

Wait for the installation process to finish. Step 3: Open the application on your device and install the in-game data.

For PC:

Step 1: Visit the Google Play Games and install it.

Visit the Google Play Games and install it. Step 2: Sign in with your Google account and search for DFM.

Sign in with your Google account and search for DFM. Step 3: Hit the Install button and wait for the installation to be over.

What you should know about Delta Force Mobile

Install DFM on your device and begin grinding on the battlefield! (Image via TiMi Studio)

An FPS battle royale title, Delta Force Mobile is filled with stunning visuals, futuristic high-tech gadgets, and amazingly engaging gaming mechanics.

It features three modes: Black Hawk Down (a campaign mode unavailable for the mobile version currently), Tactical Turmoil (an extraction looter-shooter mode), and Havoc Warfare mode (an attacker-defender mode).

Here are the minimum system requirements to run DFM on mobile and PC:

For Android:

OS: Android 7.1 or later

RAM: 3GB or more

Storage: At least 7GB of free space

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent

For iOS:

OS: iOS 12

Processor: A10 processor

Network type: 2G

Storage: 10 GB

Device: iPhone 6s

For PC:

Requires at least a 64-bit processor

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core 13-4150 / AMD FX-6300

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD R9 380/Intel Arc A380

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

