Can you play Delta Force Mobile on multiple devices?

Delta Force Mobile (DFM) finally received a global release on April 21, 2025. It is a cross-platform and cross-progression game, which means you can play it on multiple platforms, such as Windows, iOS, and Android, and progress using the same gaming ID. Do note that the title isn't cross-play, which means it doesn't pit gamers against those playing it on a different platform.
The console version of Delta Force Mobile hasn't been released yet, so players must wait a few more months to experience it on PlayStation or Xbox.
How to install Delta Force Mobile on your device
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Here are step-by-step guides to installing Delta Force Mobile on different platforms:
For Android:
- Step 1: Visit the Google Play Store, search for DFM, find the real title, and hit the Install button.
- Step 2: Wait for the installation process to finish.
- Step 3: Open the application on your device and install the in-game data.
For iOS:
- Step 1: Visit the App Store, search for DFM, find the real title, and hit the Get button.
- Step 2: Wait for the installation process to finish.
- Step 3: Open the application on your device and install the in-game data.
For PC:
- Step 1: Visit the Google Play Games and install it.
- Step 2: Sign in with your Google account and search for DFM.
- Step 3: Hit the Install button and wait for the installation to be over.
Also read: DFM guide: All operators' details explored
What you should know about Delta Force Mobile
An FPS battle royale title, Delta Force Mobile is filled with stunning visuals, futuristic high-tech gadgets, and amazingly engaging gaming mechanics.
It features three modes: Black Hawk Down (a campaign mode unavailable for the mobile version currently), Tactical Turmoil (an extraction looter-shooter mode), and Havoc Warfare mode (an attacker-defender mode).
Here are the minimum system requirements to run DFM on mobile and PC:
For Android:
- OS: Android 7.1 or later
- RAM: 3GB or more
- Storage: At least 7GB of free space
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 or equivalent
For iOS:
- OS: iOS 12
- Processor: A10 processor
- Network type: 2G
- Storage: 10 GB
- Device: iPhone 6s
Also read: Can you play DFM in India?
For PC:
- Requires at least a 64-bit processor
- OS: Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core 13-4150 / AMD FX-6300
- Memory: 12 GB RAM
- Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 960/AMD R9 380/Intel Arc A380
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 50 GB available space
More articles related to DFM by Sportskeeda:
- Is DFM free-to-play?
- When will DFM server go live? Start time for all regions
- 5 DFM beginner gameplay tips