Delta Force's controversial campaign is now available to play solo, here's how

By Siddharth Rathi
Modified May 22, 2025 12:34 GMT
A still from Delta Force Black Hawk Down campaign trailer, Black Hawk Down, Delta Force, Delta Force campaign mode
A still from Black Hawk Down campaign trailer (Image via Team Jade)

The Black Hawk Down solo mode is live on PC in Delta Force as of May 22, 2025, according to the official @DeltaForce_Game X handle. The campaign mode came out on February 21, 2025, and featured an iconic story mission based on the events of the 2001 film Black Hawk Down. It began as a co-op adventure during the initial launch but now offers a single-player mode.

With that said, this article looks at the new Black Hawk Down solo mode in Delta Force. Read below to find out more details about the game.

Black Hawk Down solo mode in Delta Force explained

Players can start playing Black Hawk Down solo mode by booting the game and selecting the Fight Alone option from the list of modes. This mode is a single-player experience where gamers can play the game with their preferred difficulty options as opposed to the standard co-op experience, which is known for its harsh difficulty.

The campaign faced criticism for its inadequate performance, despite reasonable optimization in multiplayer. Reviews on the game's official Steam page highlighted significant optimization flaws and crashing issues that rendered the title unplayable, marking this release controversial within the community.

The Black Hawk Down solo mode features more ammo and supplies when compared to the co-op mode, making it easier for newbies looking for an enjoyable solo queue setting. The new update has also brought changes to the combat system, where operators can melee the AI opponents. It also offers dedicated controller support for players who are not interested in a mouse and keyboard.

The campaign also features new easter eggs like the Havoc Easter Egg that rewards the players with the The One Who Never Came calling card. The mode also allows the participants to complete all in-game achievements that were available in the co-op mode.

That's all there is to know about the Black Hawk Down solo mode.

Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth Rathi

Siddharth is a Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer, primarily covering multiplayer first-person shooter games such as Overwatch, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He has quickly racked up views, achieving more than 185,000 reads over three months.

He harbored a lifelong passion for gaming sparked by Test Drive 6 at the tender age of seven. Later, a Bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, coupled with his media management and video editing internship at Zee Media, paved the way for his professional gaming exploits.

Siddharth is committed to accuracy above all else. He digs deep to find reliable sources for his content and goes the extra mile to verify facts. He ensures a balanced and unbiased perspective delivered in a neutral tone is imperative.

Siddharth enjoys racing and simulation games, platformers, first-person shooters, fighting titles, and narrative-driven experiences. If he were to recommend a title to a video game skeptic, he would suggest the Tekken series.

Siddharth’s favorite esports organization is TSM and he holds special admiration for Apex Legends pro ImperialHal. He is also inspired by popular content creator Shroud, whose streams he watches regularly.

When not writing, Siddharth likes to hit the gym.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
