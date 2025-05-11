Delta Force Eclipse Vigil mid-season update: Everything we know

The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil mid-season update drops on May 16, 2025, and is set to bring some exciting new content to the game. It will feature new cosmetics, two brand-new weapons, and a new game mode, among other potential patches and fixes.
To that extent, here is everything you need to know about the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil mid-season update.
A detailed overview of the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil mid-season update
Release date
The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil mid-season update is set to arrive on May 16, 2025. It will bring fresh content for the players, including two new weapons, which might lead to new strategies and different builds.
Two new weapons
The mid-season update will see two new weapons being introduced to the game. These are an assault rifle and a shotgun. Here are the details:
- K437 Assault Rifle
- 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun
New cosmetics
Let’s face it, any update would be incomplete without some fancy cosmetics up for grabs. In this mid-season update, you will be able to obtain the M1014 - Forest Hunter skin and Armament Vouchers in the event pass if you can survive long enough in the Havoc Warfare and Tactical Turmoil game modes.
New game mode
Finally, the update will also feature a brand-new limited-time game mode called the Shotgun Storm. It will be a warfare mode where you will be tasked to go up against and eliminate a group of Vyrons using your special and unique shotgun builds.
This covers everything there is to know about the new Delta Force Eclipse Vigil mid-season update. Apart from all the fresh content, the devs will also look into improving the overall quality of life during gameplay, which will make the game better than ever.
So, if you are a fan of the classic Delta Force, this is definitely something to look forward to on May 16.
