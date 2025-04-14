Delta Force console version might release earlier than you expected

The release of the Delta Force console version may happen sooner than expected. Currently, the title is available on PC, but the developers have been working on a console version to reach a larger gaming audience. In a recent interview, the devs confirmed that the development for the game's Warfare mode on console is now complete, and players should expect the title to arrive earlier than expected.
Read on to learn more about the recent update regarding the Delta Force console version's release schedule.
Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.
The Delta Force console version might launch ahead of schedule
In a live stream from China, the Delta Force devs confirmed that the development for the game's Warfare mode on console is already completed, and the team is currently focused on finalizing the Operations mode. Players can expect the console version to be released earlier because of this progress.
The Delta Force console version was originally scheduled for release in Q1 2025, but due to some issues, it was postponed. The devs are still facing various challenges in designing controls and controller input that are more intuitive for new players, especially in the Operations mode. They are even working on the UI to make it more controller-friendly.
According to a leak by @LeakersOnDF, it is suggested that the console version of the title will be released after the mobile version, which is scheduled to release on April 21, 2025. Besides that, the devs are still looking for various bugs to clear and optimize the game before it is released.
