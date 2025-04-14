Delta Force console version might release earlier than you expected

The release of the Delta Force console version may happen sooner than expected. Currently, the title is available on PC, but the developers have been working on a console version to reach a larger gaming audience. In a recent interview, the devs confirmed that the development for the game's Warfare mode on console is now complete, and players should expect the title to arrive earlier than expected.

Ad

Read on to learn more about the recent update regarding the Delta Force console version's release schedule.

Note: Certain aspects of this article are based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Delta Force console version might launch ahead of schedule

In a live stream from China, the Delta Force devs confirmed that the development for the game's Warfare mode on console is already completed, and the team is currently focused on finalizing the Operations mode. Players can expect the console version to be released earlier because of this progress.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil: Everything you need to know

The Delta Force console version was originally scheduled for release in Q1 2025, but due to some issues, it was postponed. The devs are still facing various challenges in designing controls and controller input that are more intuitive for new players, especially in the Operations mode. They are even working on the UI to make it more controller-friendly.

Also read: Delta Force campaign Black Hawk Down review: A spectacular reimagining of the 2001 movie

Ad

According to a leak by @LeakersOnDF, it is suggested that the console version of the title will be released after the mobile version, which is scheduled to release on April 21, 2025. Besides that, the devs are still looking for various bugs to clear and optimize the game before it is released.

Check out more Delta Force guides and news from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranoy Dey Pranoy is an esports journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in FPS games like Valorant, Apex Legends, and Call of Duty. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Commerce, but his lifelong passion for video games drove him to take up gaming professionally, and his articles have garnered 200,000+ reads in just three months at Sportskeeda. Pranoy's research process includes collecting first-hand gameplay knowledge and a ton of cross-referencing.



Pranoy has warm memories of frequent visits to gaming cafes in his childhood, playing FPS titles and open-world games like Grand Theft Auto: Vice City to his heart's content. He jumps into solo and multiplayer titles with equal gusto. In a Jumanji-type scenario, he would readily drop into the thrilling world of the Temple Run series and embark on the adventure of a lifetime.



Pranoy follows esports tournaments closely as he values the opportunity to witness high-level gameplay and learn from the top players. PaperRex is his favorite organization at the moment, and he looks up to professional players Demon1 and TenZ.



Beyond gaming, Pranoy's interests include chess and sketching. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.