Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Season Pass: All rewards, and is it worth buying?

The Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Season Pass is better than ever, with more promising rewards for a reasonable price. This season, the developers have decided to provide more value with their season pass by including more rewards but keeping the price the same as before. They have even made improvements like instantly unlocking the Legendary weapon appearance, making the Season Pass more desirable for purchase.
This article will list all the major rewards in the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Season Pass.
All rewards in the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Season Pass
- AK-12 Night Hawk - This is the legendary weapon appearance in this Season Pass. Although a level 75 reward, you can unlock this instantly if you activate the Season Pass.
- Delta Tickets - You can claim all the Delta Tickets in the first week if you purchase the Season Pass.
- Turbricks - 20 Turbricks in the Operation/Warfare Special Edition and 24 Turbricks in the Deluxe Edition.
- Armament Vouchers - 32 Armament Vouchers in the Operation/Warfare Special Edition and 40 Armament Vouchers in the Deluxe Edition.
- Season Safe Box (2x2/2x3)
- Tactical Armament Supplies
- Weapon EXP Tokens
Other weapon appearances include:
- SR-25 Precision Therapy
- AS Val Precision Therapy
- SG552 Precision Therapy
- Ash-12 Silent Sentinel
- PKM Silent Sentinel
- M700 Silent Sentinel
Vehicle appearances include:
- Assault Helicopter Hurricane
- Assault Helicopter Nightfall Operation
- Wheeled Tank Destroyer Nightfall Operation
- Wheeled Tank Destroyer Gaze
- Recon Helicopter Gaze
- IFV Gaze
- IFV Immaculate
New operator Nox appearance:
- Nox Night Hawk
These are all the available rewards in the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Season Pass. It is important to note that there are two versions of the Season Pass that you can purchase, which will provide you with varying amounts of resources depending on their price. The two Season Pass variants are:
- Mode Special Edition - 520 Delta Coins
- Deluxe Edition - 720 Delta Coins
Is it worth buying the Delta Force Eclipse Vigil Season Pass?
Considering the number of cosmetic items and the amount of resources available in the Season Pass, it is definitely worth the purchase if you are a regular Delta Force player. Moreover, this year, the developers have added a special feature that unlocks the Legendary weapon skin instantly upon purchase, which is definitely another incentive to buy the pass.
