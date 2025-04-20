All weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil 

The latest weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil will shape the gun meta for the latest season. Team Jade has gone all out to balance weapon efficiency across the board. The devs have incorporated quite a few stringent changes to make sure that most weapons in the game feel balanced, and don't stray too far out to be termed overpowered, or in certain cases, underpowered.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil. Read below to know more.
Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil (PC and Mobile)
As per the official patch notes, the following weapon buffs and nerfs will surface in Delta Force's latest season, Escape Vigil:
Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force: Duo Modes
M250 General Machine Gun
- Base hip fire damage reduced from 55 to 45.
Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Operations
M250 General Machine Gun
- Abdomen damage multiplier reduced from 0.9 to 0.7.
M14 Marksman Rifle
- Range damage falloff increased: The damage at 40m now starts at 0.8 (previously 0.85).
- Exclusive Attachment - M14 Polymer Integral Stock attribute change: Recoil +4 → Control +4
- Exclusive Attachment - M14 Rail Integral Stock attribute change: Recoil +8 → Recoil +2, Control +4
SG552 Assault Rifle
- Base damage increased from 22 to 24.
- Armor Penetration increased from 30 to 31.
- Range damage falloff adjusted: The first range where damage starts to decrease is now 35m (previously 55m), with the damage reduction remaining at 0.85. The second range where damage decreases further is now 65m (previously 90m), with the damage reduction increasing to 0.7 (previously 0.75).
AK-12 Assault Rifle
- Range damage falloff decreased: The damage at 40m now starts at 0.9 (previously 0.75). The damage at 70m now starts at 0.75 (previously 0.7).
AUG Assault Rifle
- Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.0.
- Upper chest damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.1.
- Exclusive Attachment - AUG 60-Round Drum Mag attribute change: Control -12 → Control -6
- Exclusive Attachment - AUG Vanguard Standard Barrel attribute change: Recoil +4, Handling +8, Stability -6, Hip Fire +8 → Recoil +4, Handling +2, Stability +4, Hip Fire -8
- Exclusive Attachment - AUG Integral 3x Scope Barrel attribute change: Recoil +6, Handling -4, Hip Fire -12 → Recoil +4, Handling -4, Stability +4, Hip Fire -12
- Exclusive Attachment - AUG Integral Suppressor attribute change: Recoil +16, Control -6, Stability -6, Hip Fire -16 → Recoil +12, Control -10, Stability +6, Hip Fire -16
QBZ-95 Assault Rifle
- Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.3.
CI-19 Assault Rifle
- Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1.
QJB201 Light Machine Gun
- Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1.
New Caliber Ammo — .300BLK
- The first three models all use supersonic ammunition.
Shotgun Ammo
- The chance of shotgun ammo causing character bleeding wounds has been significantly reduced.
Read more: Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil: Everything you need to know
Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force: Warfare
M250 General Machine Gun
- Hand damage multiplier reduced from 1 to 0.8.
- Range damage falloff adjusted: Damage at 40m now starts at 0.78 (previously 0.85); at 50m at 0.63 (previously 0.75); at 70m at 0.53 (previously 0.55); and at 90m at 0.48 (previously 0.45).
SR-3M Compact Assault Rifle
- Hand damage multiplier reduced from 1 to 0.9.
- Range damage falloff adjusted: Damage at 25m now starts at 0.65 (previously 0.7); at 35m at 0.55 (previously 0.6); and at 45m at 0.45 (previously 0.5).
Warfare Class Weapon Pool Adjustments
- Assault Class Addition: K416 Assault Rifle, K437 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun
- Mai Xiaowen Addition: K416 Assault Rifle, PTR-32 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun, S12K Shotgun
- Luna Addition: QBZ-95 Assault Rifle, PTR-32 Assault Rifle
- Engineer Class Addition: QBZ-95 Assault Rifle, AK-12 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun
- Support Class Addition: 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun
That's everything that you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil.
