All weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil 

The latest weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil will shape the gun meta for the latest season. Team Jade has gone all out to balance weapon efficiency across the board. The devs have incorporated quite a few stringent changes to make sure that most weapons in the game feel balanced, and don't stray too far out to be termed overpowered, or in certain cases, underpowered.

Ad

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil. Read below to know more.

Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil (PC and Mobile)

As per the official patch notes, the following weapon buffs and nerfs will surface in Delta Force's latest season, Escape Vigil:

Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force: Duo Modes

Ad

Trending

M250 General Machine Gun

Base hip fire damage reduced from 55 to 45.

Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Operations

M250 General Machine Gun

Abdomen damage multiplier reduced from 0.9 to 0.7.

M14 Marksman Rifle

Range damage falloff increased: The damage at 40m now starts at 0.8 (previously 0.85).

Exclusive Attachment - M14 Polymer Integral Stock attribute change: Recoil +4 → Control +4

Exclusive Attachment - M14 Rail Integral Stock attribute change: Recoil +8 → Recoil +2, Control +4

SG552 Assault Rifle

Base damage increased from 22 to 24.

Armor Penetration increased from 30 to 31.

Range damage falloff adjusted: The first range where damage starts to decrease is now 35m (previously 55m), with the damage reduction remaining at 0.85. The second range where damage decreases further is now 65m (previously 90m), with the damage reduction increasing to 0.7 (previously 0.75).

Ad

AK-12 Assault Rifle

Range damage falloff decreased: The damage at 40m now starts at 0.9 (previously 0.75). The damage at 70m now starts at 0.75 (previously 0.7).

AUG Assault Rifle

Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.0.

Upper chest damage multiplier changed from 1.0 to 1.1.

Exclusive Attachment - AUG 60-Round Drum Mag attribute change: Control -12 → Control -6

Exclusive Attachment - AUG Vanguard Standard Barrel attribute change: Recoil +4, Handling +8, Stability -6, Hip Fire +8 → Recoil +4, Handling +2, Stability +4, Hip Fire -8

Exclusive Attachment - AUG Integral 3x Scope Barrel attribute change: Recoil +6, Handling -4, Hip Fire -12 → Recoil +4, Handling -4, Stability +4, Hip Fire -12

Exclusive Attachment - AUG Integral Suppressor attribute change: Recoil +16, Control -6, Stability -6, Hip Fire -16 → Recoil +12, Control -10, Stability +6, Hip Fire -16

Ad

QBZ-95 Assault Rifle

Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.3.

CI-19 Assault Rifle

Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1.

QJB201 Light Machine Gun

Headshot damage multiplier increased from 1.9 to 2.1.

New Caliber Ammo — .300BLK

The first three models all use supersonic ammunition.

Shotgun Ammo

The chance of shotgun ammo causing character bleeding wounds has been significantly reduced.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Read more: Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil: Everything you need to know

Weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force: Warfare

M250 General Machine Gun

Hand damage multiplier reduced from 1 to 0.8.

Range damage falloff adjusted: Damage at 40m now starts at 0.78 (previously 0.85); at 50m at 0.63 (previously 0.75); at 70m at 0.53 (previously 0.55); and at 90m at 0.48 (previously 0.45).

SR-3M Compact Assault Rifle

Hand damage multiplier reduced from 1 to 0.9.

Range damage falloff adjusted: Damage at 25m now starts at 0.65 (previously 0.7); at 35m at 0.55 (previously 0.6); and at 45m at 0.45 (previously 0.5).

Ad

Warfare Class Weapon Pool Adjustments

Assault Class Addition: K416 Assault Rifle, K437 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun

Mai Xiaowen Addition: K416 Assault Rifle, PTR-32 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun, S12K Shotgun

Luna Addition: QBZ-95 Assault Rifle, PTR-32 Assault Rifle

Engineer Class Addition: QBZ-95 Assault Rifle, AK-12 Assault Rifle, 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun

Support Class Addition: 725 Double-Barrel Shotgun

Expand Tweet

Ad

That's everything that you need to know about the weapon buffs and nerfs in Delta Force Eclipse Vigil.

For more related news and guides, check out some of these articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jay Sarma With a bachelor's degree in History and pursuing Law at the moment, Sportskeeda Esports & Gaming writer Jay Sarma may not have an ideal connection to the journalism world. However, his sheer passion for gaming has helped him rack up close to 2 million reads and is fast approaching the thousand-article mark.



Jay always strives to provide the most accurate information after cross-checking multiple sources. His coverage focuses exclusively on FPS titles such as COD, Apex Legends, Valorant, Counter-Strike, and Overwatch. It was Counter-Strike that sparked his love for competitive esports, and presently, Apex Legends is his favorite multiplayer title.



He enjoys watching ALGS (Apex Legends Global Series) during tournament seasons and loves to observe how each team plays out different strategies in the competitive scene. His favorite organization is Falcons, but he also roots for Team Luminosity solely because of pro player sweetdreams.



In his free time, he loves to soak in the serenity of nature with walks and runs. He is an avid gardener as well. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.