How big is Delta Force Season 3 update? File size on all platforms explored

With the Delta Force Season 3 update right around the corner, players will be looking to find out the download size and disk space that the new season will take up on their storage. The season will see the debut of a new character, new map modes with Operation Blackout, new class gadgets, vehicles, weapons, and more. This begs the question of how much additional space the title will take up once the new update is installed.
Let us take a look at the file sizes of Delta Force Season 3, as well as the post-installation size.
Delta Force Season 3 update size on PC and Mobile
Set to launch globally on April 21, 2025, Delta Force Season 3 Eclipse Vigil will have a download size of ~18.2 GB while also ensuring there is no downtime of the live servers for players. To ensure a smooth and hassle-free update, gamers should ensure at least 45 GB of free space on their storage drives.
On Steam, the game files already take up ~87.23 GB for the multiplayer game modes, while the Black Hawk Down campaign takes up an additional ~28.02 GB. Therefore, players are recommended to ensure 45 GB of free storage on top of the 87 GB or 112 GB that the complete game consumes by default for its base game and DLC versions, respectively.
For mobile devices, players are recommended to have at least 10 GB of free space on iOS and 15 GB of free space on Android for the most optimal experience.
Schedule for the Delta Force Season 3 update
The schedule for the newest season, Eclipse Vigil, in TiMi Studio Group's tactical shooter is as follows:
- On April 21, 2025, all Grade (ranked) matches will become temporarily unavailable in the live build at 12:30 AM (UTC+0)
- On April 21, 2025, the update for the PC version will go live at 02:00 AM (UTC+0)
Players who experience any sort of issues regarding the new update implementation need only restart the game to ensure the update patch was applied properly.
