Delta Force Nox guide: Abilities, how to play, and more

This Delta Force Nox guide will explain just how you can play as the new Operator in the game. Having been released on April 21, 2025, as part of the new season titled Eclipse Vigil, Nox is an Assault role operator with unique abilities and gear that make him perfect for flanking and slipping under the enemy's radar. He is essentially a jack of all trades and can prove to be effective across game modes.

You can unlock Nox via the free tier of the game's Season Pass. This article will go over all of Delta Force Nox's abilities, explain his strong suits, and more.

Delta Force Nox: Abilities, gear, and how to play

Abilities

Nox abilities in Delta Force (Image via Team Jade)

Nox is an Operator who can deal great damage to opponents thanks to his Deep Trauma specialty. Using this, he can down his opponents for greater periods of time than some of the other characters. Here's a description of the specialty from the official Delta Force Nox website page.

"Deep Trauma: In Operations mode, enemies damaged by Nox will take longer to use medical supplies for healing and be revived when downed. In Warfare, it increases the delay before their health automatically regenerates after leaving combat."

This specialty can vary across game modes, but it is still significantly useful. What is more interesting about Nox is that he can also fly under the enemy's radar using his gear. Therefore, not only is he an offensive Operator, but he can also be rather stealthy and strategic with his equipment.

Gear and gadgets

Here are the items involved in Delta Force Nox's inventory:

Silent Assault

Whirlwind Disc

Tactical Flashbang

The Silent Assault feature allows you to activate a disruptor that reduces Nox's sound emission and gives him a movement boost while interfering with enemies nearby.

In the Operations mode, recon abilities will only detect the disruptor's starting locations. In Warfare, however, Nox will be completely undetectable. This gives him a lot of room to play creatively and flank the enemy when they least expect him.

His Whirlwind Disc is a small tracking drone that explodes as soon as it detects an enemy in range. This helps not only to discover hidden enemies but also damage them in the process, making them easier targets. If the drone doesn't detect anyone within a set time, it auto-destructs. It also locks onto targets faster when attacking from behind them.

Finally, the Tactical Flashbang is a self-explanatory weapon. It is a flashbang that dazes and stuns enemies in its vicinity.

How to play as Delta Force Nox

Nox in Zero Dam Night image (Image via Team Jade)

Nox can operate well in most scenarios, making him a jack of all trades. He will be an absolute charm in the upcoming Operation Blackout mini-mode. This is because the game mode forces players to fight and survive in near-total darkness. This raises the stakes and switches the game up in terms of visuals.

This game mode is the perfect playground for Nox, who cannot be detected once his Silent Assault ability has been activated. Furthermore, given that he is an Assault type operator, he will have access to armor types, healing syringes, and more.

Nox is a viable choice for Warfare as well. You can make the most of Delta Force Nox by using his Whirlwind Blade ability to sniff out opponents hiding out of sight. It's always best to prioritize his Silent Assault ability to render him invisible to enemy tech. No matter the game mode, always try to flank your opponent and catch them by surprise.

Take advantage of enemies caught by your drone using the Deep Trauma ability. You may be able to deal extra damage and take down opponents faster. Finally, for the Operations mode, focus on infiltrating enemy lines.

This will be especially viable since more night mode maps are arriving with the new update. Overall, it's best to have a tactical and strategic approach while using Delta Force Nox. Don't run into your opponents guns blazing; instead, use clever strategies to catch them by surprise.

You can always use the Flashbang to get out of trouble if you get caught sneaking up behind multiple enemies.

