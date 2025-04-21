  • home icon
What is Operation Blackout in Delta Force? New mini-mode explained

By Sankalpa Das
Modified Apr 21, 2025 02:03 GMT
Taking a look at Operation Blackout in Delta Force.
Taking a look at Operation Blackout in Delta Force (Image via TiMi Studio Group)

Operation Blackout in Delta Force is a new mini-mode releasing with the official launch of the game, alongside the release of Season Eclipse Vigil. Introducing night modes of various difficulties on Operations and a separate dusk-themed map for Warfare, the new season is set to offer exciting new elements for players to experience. Scheduled to drop on April 21, 2025, the much-anticipated mobile launch and Season Eclipse Vigil are right around the corner.

Let us take a look at the newest Operation Blackout in Delta Force and what it has to offer.

Operation Blackout in Delta Force explained

Operation Blackout is a new mini-mode that will be available as an option in the map rotation for Delta Force Operation game mode. Operation Blackout will take place on a modified Zero Dam - Night map, and will feature three new difficulty settings:

  • Dusk
  • Long Night
  • Ever Night
Zero Dam - Night will offer exciting new challenges (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Players can expect features like brand new enemies, map tasks, scarce light sources, howling winds, and enemies waiting at every dark corner. This new night-time setting will prove to be a true testament of courage and bravado for players who dare to venture out during Operation Blackout.

Visibility will be extremely low and the field of view restricted, which aims to encourage players to equip the brand new NVD gears that are being introduced with Season Eclipse Vigil.

Additionally, the Warfare game mode will receive a new dusk-themed variant of the Trench Lines map, which will debut alongside a new NVD gadget equippable via Match score points.

Operation Blackout in Delta Force: New NVD

Operation Blackout is going to present a serious challenge, especially due to the light-devoid nature of the new Zero Dam - Night map. In order to tackle these visual obstacles, players will receive brand new NVDs (Night Vision Devices) that can be equipped as a helmet.

New NVD Helmets coming with Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Map rotations in Delta Force Operations

The Operations primary game mode in TiMi Studio Group's tactical shooter is set to introduce a new map roulette, which will feature permanent and rotational maps with various difficulties. The new Zero Dam - Night map of Operation Blackout in Delta Force will also be part of this map rotation.

Map rotations for the newest season Eclipse Vigil (Image via TiMi Studio Group)
Time UTC~0

Permanent Map

Rotational Map

0~1

Space City: Normal

Scape City: Hard

1~2

Space City: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

2~3

Brakkesh: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

3~4

Brakkesh: Normal

Layali Grove: Normal

4~5

Space City: Normal

Scape City: Hard

5~6

Space City: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

6~7

Brakkesh: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

7~8

Brakkesh: Normal

Layali Grove: Normal

8~9

Space City: Normal

Scape City: Hard

9~10

Space City: Normal

NA

10~11

Brakkesh: Normal

NA

11~12

Brakkesh: Normal

NA

12~13

Space City: Normal

NA

13~14

Space City: Normal

NA

14~15

Brakkesh: Normal

NA

15~16

Brakkesh: Normal

NA

16~17

Space City: Normal

NA

17~18

Space City: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

18~19

Brakkesh: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

19~20

Brakkesh: Normal

Layali Grove: Normal

20~21

Space City: Normal

Scape City: Hard

21~22

Space City: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

22~23

Brakkesh: Normal

Zero-Dam Blackout Long Night

23~24

Brakkesh: Normal

Layali Grove: Normal

This concludes our coverage of Operation Blackout in Delta Force. The newest Season, Eclipse Vigil, packs various new features to look forward to and marks the official launch of the game for PC and Mobile devices as well.

For more news on Delta Force, follow Sportskeeda:

Sankalpa Das

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
