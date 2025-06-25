How building structures using the PCC works in Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 allows you to build structures using the Portable Chiral Constructor (PCC). However, this feature won't be available off the bat. Instead, you'll need to progress the main questline to a certain point. This unique constructor allows you to build monuments that make delivering packages easier for you or other players.

This article explains more about the PCC in DS2.

How to build structures using the PCC in Death Stranding 2

PCC Lv1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.

After completing Order No. 3, you'll unlock the PCC, a device you can use to construct structures on the go. You can also steal it from MULEs or find one in lost cargo.

Trending

To build a structure, hold right on the D-pad to bring up the tools menu. Inside it, choose the PPC. Select the structure you wish to build, and its hologram will pop up. Hold L2 to place it. If the hologram is blue, you can create the structure. If it's any other hue, that is because you don't have enough available area.

Also read: How to complete Episode 1 in Death Stranding 2 (Walkthrough)

Move the hologram around until it turns blue. After you're satisfied with its placement, hold R2 to build the structure. You'll see the object being printed.

Some structures will require materials to complete the construction. While the PCC will build the foundation of the structure, it will degrade quickly. Adding materials can increase an installation's resilience against hazards like timefall.

All structures you build also occupy a particular amount of chiral bandwidth, of which you only have a limited number. Thus, you cannot build another installment if you exceed the chiral bandwidth unless you increase it or demolish some other structure you built previously.

If you're playing online, chances are that some other player will provide the resources required to complete the structure. After you've built one, you can upgrade the installation to boost its resistance and add custom elements like music or custom greetings.

Also read: How to trade with local porters in Death Stranding 2

All the structures you can build in Death Stranding 2

Building a Watchtower (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Listed below are the structures you can build in Death Stranding 2. (Base) means you'll need materials to complete the structure.

Watchtower

Postbox

Timefall Shelter

Generator

Bridge (Base)

Jump Ramp

Zip-Line

Transponder

Safe House (Base)

Cargo Catapult

That was all about using the PCC to build structures in DS2.

Check out Sportskeeda's other articles on the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Meet Soni Meet Soni is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who specializes in covering the sphere of single-player games, with a focus on linear games. Currently in the second year of his BA degree, he has always been passionate about film, music, anime, and sketching, and added gaming to that list after being spellbound by the first Metal Gear Solid game.



When it comes to industry influences, he looks up to streamer MoistCrit1kal for his engagement with the goings-on in gaming as a whole while playing and reviewing games. And while he prefers single-player games, he keeps tabs on Valorant tournaments and the ALGS, follows teams such as 100 Thieves, Paper Rex, and Sentinels, and is always up for some Overwatch or Fortnite with his friends. Know More