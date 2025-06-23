How to take photos in Death Stranding 2? All settings explored

Taking photos in Death Stranding 2 goes beyond simply snapping pretty landscapes; it’s a comprehensive system filled with customization options. Like increasing your base level, this feature exposes deeper facets of gameplay and means of expression. Everything from character poses to lighting can be changed, and the in-game Photo Mode allows you to manipulate every frame.

Here’s a breakdown of how to take photos in Death Stranding 2, and what each setting does in the game.

How to enter Photo mode and take photos in Death Stranding 2

Photo mode controls

You can set the Focal length as well (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

DS2's Photo mode includes everything you should need to get some richly detailed, well-lit images, and you can even change character poses, lighting, and camera filters to get the desired effect. To activate the photo mode, simply press the left side of the Touchpad on your controller. Once inside, here’s how the controls work:

X – Take the photo

– Take the photo L2 / R2 – Move the camera up or down

– Move the camera up or down Left Stick – Move the camera around freely

– Move the camera around freely L3 – Increase the camera’s movement speed

– Increase the camera’s movement speed R3 – Shows grid

– Shows grid Square – Hide the Photo Mode settings menu

– Hide the Photo Mode settings menu Triangle – Reset all settings to default

– Reset all settings to default Circle – Exit Photo Mode without saving

– Exit Photo Mode without saving L1 / R1 – Cycle through different setting tabs

You’ve got full control to zoom, adjust angles, tweak the depth of field, and get that perfect shot before locking it in. However, be careful: the right side of the Touchpad triggers Sam to shout. If you accidentally do that in a BT area, it might cause issues. So always double-check which side you're pressing before taking a picture.

Every Photo mode setting in Death Stranding 2

Below is a detailed breakdown of every category and option you can adjust while using Death Stranding 2's Photo mode:

Game

Show UI

Show Signs

Show Odradek Scan

Camera

Focal Length

Roll

Change Depth of Field

Autofocus

Focus

Aperture

Brightness/Filter

Exposure

Contrast

Color Filters

Filter Type

Filter Strength

Noise

Lens Effect

Vignette

Vignette Size

Vignette Strength

Lens Distortion

Chromatic Aberration

Sam

Show Sam

Sam’s Expression

Sam’s Eyeline

Turn Sam's Face Toward Camera

Turn Sam's Body Toward Camera

Tilt Weight

Detailed Tilt Settings

Face & Body Tilt (Vertical)

Face & Body Tilt (Horizontal)

Lou and Dollman

Lou’s Pose

Lou’s Expression

Lou’s Eyeline

BB Pod Light

Dollman’s Pose

Dollman's Expression

Dollman's Eyeline

Frame

Frame

Logo

Logo Color

Logo Position Horizontal

Logo Position Vertical

Logo Rotation

Light

Light

On/Off

Show Shadows

Intensity

Hue

Saturation

Spread

Softness

Once everything’s set, you can hide the menu with Square, check the framing, and press X to take photos in Death Stranding 2. That’s it. The game saves your photo, and you can go back to exploring or snapping more as you continue your journey.

That concludes our guide on taking photos in Death Stranding 2.

