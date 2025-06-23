How to save game in Death Stranding 2

To save game in Death Stranding 2 and increase your base level of control over progress, you’ll want more than just the autosave system. The game does autosave at key moments, but if you’re about to face BTs, take a risky detour, or step into enemy territory, it’s best to create your own save in the game.

This guide will help you save game in Death Stranding 2.

Methods to save game in Death Stranding 2

The in-game menu from DS 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Death Stranding 2 provides two reliable ways to secure your progress: Quick Save and manual file saves. Whether you're playing safe or moving fast, both options ensure you don’t lose hours of progress to a single mistake.

1) Quick save

Quick saving is the fastest way to secure your progress in a pinch. Just hit the Options button to bring up the Ring Terminal, then tap the left arrow on the D-pad to open the Ring Menu. In the bottom-right corner of that menu, you’ll see the Quick Save option. Press Triangle to confirm, and your progress will be saved immediately.

2) Manual save

If you prefer to play it safe and want to play with alternative outcomes, manual save is the way to go. Go to the Ring Menu, go down to System, and select Save. The game will ask you if you want to overwrite an existing file or create a new one. Choose New Save Data so you can start fresh.

Death Stranding 2 allows for 25 manual save files, which is great for many things, especially if you want backup saves before big boss fights or important decisions. You can keep things tidy or go full-on chaos — the choice is yours.

Loading saved games in Death Stranding 2

When it’s time to load a save, return to the System tab in the Ring Menu. You’ll see two options: Load Latest Save Data and Load. The first one pulls up your most recent save immediately. The latter choice lets you pick from your list of save files, which is great if you’re replaying a section or trying out a different route without losing your main progress.

That’s everything for now on how to save game in Death Stranding 2.

