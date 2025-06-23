All Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels, explained

Right from the start, Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels let players choose how they want to experience the game — whether that’s mostly for the story or something that really puts your survival instincts to the test. It's not just about how hard enemies hit, but how every part of the journey reacts to your choice. From carrying supplies through rough terrain to facing off against hostile threats, your difficulty setting shapes it all.

Here is a guide on all Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels.

Changing Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels, explained

Choose out of the four levels (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

When you begin a new game, you'll be given four different difficulty options. And no, you're not stuck with what you pick — you can switch later if things feel too light or too much. You can go into the game’s system menu and change it whenever you want. All you need to do is:

Press the Options button to open the Ring Terminal.

button to open the Tap Left on the D-pad to bring up the Ring Menu.

on the D-pad to bring up the Ring Menu. Scroll to System , hit Options.

, hit Under Game Settings, tweak your difficulty level.

What are the four Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels?

You can always restore to default game settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

1) Story mode

If you don’t care about combat and only want to follow the story, this is the most relaxed option. It keeps everything easy — enemies won’t put up much of a fight, your gear lasts longer, and nothing’s pushing back. It's meant for those who want to see the whole game without worrying about gameplay getting in the way.

2) Casual

The Casual mode gives you a bit more resistance, but nothing too heavy. You’ll still deal with enemy threats and environmental wear on your cargo, but things stay manageable. This one’s good if you want some engagement without needing to think through every move. It's for people who want to feel involved, not overwhelmed.

3) Normal

This one’s for players who are used to action games or have played the first Death Stranding. You’ll need to think more about how you travel, manage your cargo, and fight back against enemies. It’s not too hard, but it doesn’t hold your hand either. The balance here makes it a solid pick for a full experience without turning it into a survival gauntlet.

4) Brutal

Brutal lives up to its name. Every system becomes tougher — enemies hit harder, your gear wears out faster, and you’ll be constantly thinking about what to do next. Even something like getting across a short distance can feel like a mission on its own. This is the option for players who want to be tested. Finishing the game on this setting is no small task.

That's all on Death Stranding 2 difficulty levels for now.

Rishi Pallav

