5 best tips and tricks for Death Stranding 2 beginners

Death Stranding 2 could be overwhelming at first, especially if you’re new to the series. From endless open-world exploration to stealthy combat, there are a lot of things that you can do, and it’s important to take your time to get used to everything. There are plenty of mechanics and items to learn about, and every decision could affect your journey.

On that note, here are some of the best tips and tricks for new Death Stranding 2 players.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflects the author’s opinion.

Best Death Stranding 2 tips and tricks for beginners

1) Scan the map and plan your path

Use the map (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Before you step out, make sure to open the map and review the terrain. You can place markers and avoid unsafe routes that include rivers, steep cliffs, enemy camps, and more. This helps you save a lot of time and prevent any unexpected problems.

You can scan your surroundings using the Odradek while moving to see real-time hazards, and your planned route will also display as a glowing line. Additionally, it’s highly recommended to check the weather forecast as things such as Timefall (rain) could damage your cargo.

2) Use the Corpus and Social Strand System

Corpus has everything you need to know (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

The Corpus is like your in-game encyclopedia. It includes a summary of the storyline you have completed so far and also includes information such as the character profiles, missions, and an explanation of key terms. Thus, if you are lost somewhere or have forgotten the meaning of something, simply use the Corpus.

On the other hand, the Social Strand System works like a social feed. It keeps you updated with other NPCs in the game. This feature also helps you find opportunities that you might have missed.

3) Carry cargo the smart way

Arrange the cargo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

As a porter, managing your cargo is clearly one of the most important things in Death Stranding 2. The way items are stacked and placed on your body affects your balance. Put the heavier items at the bottom of your backpack and stack them based on the weight.

The lightest items can be placed on your shoulders. If sorting them manually is complicated or time-consuming, simply hold Triangle to Auto-Arrange your cargo.

If the pile of cargo is too tall, put down the backpack, equip Strand, and tie it up again. Additionally, note that Floating Carriers can help transport extra cargo, and you can even ride them.

4) Avoid unnecessary fights and learn BT behavior

Avoid picking fights for no reason (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

In early game, being stealthy is very important, especially when you encounter BTs or enemy bandits. When you encounter a BT, use the crouch button to move quietly and keep your Odradek open to keep scanning their location. Make sure to hold your breath by holding R1 if you’re too close.

For enemy bandits, the watchtower or Dollman can help in scouting the area. Once you mark the enemy positions, you can decide to either sneak past or use non-lethal weapons like the Bola Gun or Maser Gun. Note that killing humans would leave corpses, which must be disposed or you could be in trouble later. Thus, it’s always better to stun them or simply sneak past them.

5) Explore sub orders and lost cargo

Otter Hood in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Don’t just stick to the main orders, as side quests are great for earning extra rewards and gear. Sub orders and lost cargo often lead to strong weapons, tools, and even cosmetic items such as the Otter Hood. Delivering the lost cargo could help you build connections with different facilities.

Some of the preppers won’t appear as part of the main story, so the only way to build your network and unlock more is by taking sub orders.

That concludes our list of beginner tips and tricks for Death Stranding 2. Keeping these in mind could result in a much smoother and more rewarding experience.

