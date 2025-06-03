Is Death Stranding 2 coming to Xbox Series X/S?

No, Death Stranding 2 is not coming to Xbox Series X or S. The Kojima Productions title is currently set to arrive on PlayStation 5 exclusively. The developers have not announced plans to release the game on other consoles or PC. The game is being published by Sony and therefore may not be released on competitor platforms anytime soon.

Death Stranding 2 is set to be released on June 26, 2025, over five years after the first title.

Death Stranding 2 to only release on PlayStation 5

Kojima Productions' official website only lists PlayStation 5 as the platform to receive Death Stranding 2: On the Beach upon release on June 26, 2025. That being said, the developers have not suggested any release dates for other platforms, including Xbox, which previously had the first Death Stranding title in 2019.

Other platforms, such as the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2, will also not have the game upon release. Some speculate that it may be released across other platforms in the future, however, there is currently no proof to support this.

The first Death Stranding title, released in 2019, was initially put out on PS4 and later released on PS5 via the Director's Cut. A similar transition could make it available on other platforms as well, and it is entirely possible.

The greatest concern may be about the quality of the game provided by various platforms. Older gen consoles cannot nearly provide the same quality or support graphically-intensive games such as Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

Furthermore, Sony's historic partnership with Hideo Kojima, the designer of the Death Stranding games, makes it easier for PS5 to be favored over other platforms.

So, it's not a major surprise that the studio is leaning towards PlayStation 5. After all, the studio has come as a direct result of the partnership between Sony and Kojima.

