Is Death Stranding 2 coming to Nintendo Switch 2?

No, Death Stranding 2 is not slated for release on Nintendo Switch 2. As per official records and the Kojima Products website, the upcoming game will only be released on the PlayStation 5. The Switch 2, meanwhile, is a new device that could be as capable as the Xbox Series X. It will be released on June 5, 2025, bringing in a new era for players.

Ad

However, at the time of writing, there are no indications that suggest Death Stranding 2 will be released on the handheld. This article explores more.

Death Stranding 2 follows the same patterns as the previous game, with no release for Nintendo Switch 2

The first Death Stranding game was released in 2019 on the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and S, as well as PC. However, it never saw the light of day on the Nintendo Switch.

Ad

Trending

Kojima Productions has not made any announcements regarding the release of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach on the Nintendo Switch 2. For now, the title is set for release on June 26, 2025, on PlayStation 5.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This also confirms, at least for the time being, that the game won't come to the PS4, Xbox, or PC upon release. However, speculations suggest it could be released across various platforms in the future.

The first Death Stranding title was initially launched on the PlayStation 4 and upgraded via the Director's Cut that was released on PlayStation 5. A similar transition could be made with the forthcoming game to make it available on older-gen consoles and other platforms in the future.

Ad

However, new-gen consoles, such as the PS5, offer a higher quality of gameplay experience that facilitates high-end gameplay and a better user experience. This may be the reason that Kojima Productions specifically chose to release it on the PlayStation 5 upon launch.

To stay updated with the game's state, keep an eye on the developer's official social media handles.

Read more gaming-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.