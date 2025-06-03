When does Witcher 4 come out: Expected release window and everything we know so far

It’s been almost half a year since The Witcher 4's official announcement, and fans have been eagerly awaiting new details. The initial reveal sparked plenty of excitement, with the promise of a brand-new saga, a new lead character, and a shift to Unreal Engine 5. While updates have been limited, recent developments are finally shedding more light on what to expect from this highly anticipated RPG.

This article offers a quick update on everything about the game so far, including its development status, gameplay settings, and the most likely release window.

Expected release window of The Witcher 4

CD Projekt Red still hasn’t confirmed a release date or even a launch window. What we do know is that the game entered full-scale production in late 2024, but it’s still a long way off. A fiscal report from March 2025 hints that The Witcher 4 likely won’t release before 2027. So while things are moving forward, it’s clear we’re in for a long wait before we can jump into Ciri’s story.

State of Unreal 2025 showcase announcements

The State of Unreal The Witcher 4 Unreal Engine 5.6 Tech demo (Image via CD Projekt RED | YouTube/@Unreal Engine)

A Brand-New Region: Kovir

The State of Unreal 2025 showcase gave us our first real look at the game in action. The demo followed Ciri through Kovir, a new region packed with snowy mountains, dense forests, and a lively coastal town called Valdrest.

The world is being designed to be larger and more immersive than ever before, with no loading screens between exploration, combat, or cinematic moments.

Unreal Engine 5.6

The game is being developed in Unreal Engine 5.6, and the tech demo was impressive. It ran at 60 FPS with ray tracing on a standard PlayStation 5, showing that CD Projekt Red is serious about optimization and visual fidelity. Some key highlights include:

Nanite Foliage for highly detailed environments

Fast Geometry Streaming for smooth open-world loading

MetaHuman NPCs and Mass AI for realistic crowds

ML Deformer tech for subtle muscle and movement animations

These features add up to make the world feel more alive than ever before.

Cross-Platform Support

The Witcher 4 is being developed for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms. No news yet on support for a Nintendo Switch 2, but it’s likely the game will stay on current-gen hardware for now.

With Ciri in the lead, a fresh new setting in Kovir, and some of the most advanced tech in gaming behind it, The Witcher 4 has plenty of things to offer. For now, though, this update confirms what we already suspected — The Witcher 4 won’t launch before 2027.

