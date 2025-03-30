5 games to try out while you wait for Witcher 4

Although a recent rumor claimed Witcher 4 might release sometime in 2025, the developers have clarified that the game won’t arrive before 2026. With the release pushed further, fans must wait a little longer before they can experience Ciri's adventures as a Witcher. However, the good news is that there’s no shortage of incredible RPGs to explore in the meantime.

Ad

So, if you're eager for an adventure with a good story, solid gameplay, and a vast open world, here are our top picks for RPGs to try out while you wait for Witcher 4.

Best RPGs to play while you wait for The Witcher 4

1) The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Over 1,500 people worked on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via CD Projekt Red)

While The Witcher 4 promises new adventures with Ciri, you can revisit Geralt’s journey across the Continent as he searches for her while being chased by the Wild Hunt.

Ad

Trending

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt offers a vast open world with several dynamic quests that will keep you engaged for hours on end. You’ll play as Geralt — taking contracts, hunting monsters, collecting coin, and exploring a land full of mysteries.

This title also features two award-winning expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, adding even more depth to the narrative. And since The Witcher 3 is a direct prequel to The Witcher 4, it’s a must-play for fans of the series.

Ad

2) Assassin's Creed: Valhalla

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla is one of the best Viking depictions in video games (Image via Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla will take you on a gritty adventure where you step into the shoes of Eivor, a ruthless Viking warrior in search of a new home for his clan. You won't get to hunt monsters in this one, instead, you will lead a brutal expedition from Norway to New England.

Ad

The game has epic large-scale battles, settlement building, and a narrative controlled by player choices. It should be perfect for those who love historical settings and RPGs.

3) Cyberpunk 2077

Real city planners were hired to help map out Cyberpunk 2077's Night City (Image via CD Projekt Red)

If you are looking for another CD Projekt Red experience, Cyberpunk 2077 is for you. This RPG follows a similar pattern to the Witcher games, offering a deep choice-based narrative and a detailed open world with countless hidden mysteries.

Ad

You will set foot in Night City, a neon-lit dystopian urban jungle, where technology, crime, and power blend together. You even get to customize your very own character, V, from the ground up. With branching choices, high-tech combat, and a story filled with interesting characters, Cyberpunk 2077 offers an engaging futuristic adventure.

4) Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II takes place in 1403 in the Kingdom of Bohemia (Image via Deep Silver)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is all about experiencing a realistic medieval life. This sequel enhances the original game’s RPG mechanics and offers an epic historical adventure set in 15th-century Bohemia.

Ad

You will get to explore the real-life historical city of Kuttenberg as Henry, a blacksmith’s son, navigates through war, politics, and passion. The game has a grounded and realistic approach with features like skill-based swordplay and a choice-based narrative.

This game should be perfect for players who love historical depth and realism, as well as those who enjoy Witcher-like dynamic quests.

5) Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered

Horizon Zero Dawn's world was supposed to be 50 times bigger than its current state (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Let’s get back to hunting monsters but with a twist — the monsters are made of metal. Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered takes you on a Witcher-like adventure where you play as Aloy, an outcast wandering a post-apocalyptic world in search of her identity.

This vibrant, open world is full of wild beasts made of machine parts. Just like the Witcher series, it offers you engaging quests with deep lore and an intense combat system. This is a journey of survival, discovery, and mystery that will leave you wondering about our possible future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.