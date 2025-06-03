Summer Game Fest 2025 predictions: Everything we can expect to see at this year's showcase

The Summer Game Fest 2025 season has officially begun, kicking off a week-long celebration packed with exciting announcements and surprise reveals. With tens of publishers and developers confirmed to appear, fans can look forward to world premieres, gameplay trailers, and long-awaited updates.

On that note, here are our predictions for what we can expect from the Summer Game Fest 2025.

What to expect from the Summer Game Fest 2025

For those who don't know, the Summer Game Fest is an annual digital showcase that highlights upcoming video games through world premieres, trailers, and more. It’s a week-long event that started on June 3 with the State of Unreal segment, but the main showcase event will take place on June 6, 2025, at 5 PM Eastern Time.

Borderlands 4

Gearbox is a confirmed partner, and with the game release closer than ever, we can expect more information about it. Fans can expect a brand-new cinematic trailer and more details about the Vault Hunters.

Mafia: The Old Country

The recent gameplay trailer of Mafia: The Old Country received a positive reception from the fans. With the release date closer than ever, we can expect 2K Games to reveal more about it at the event.

The Witcher 4

The Witcher 4 is probably the most anticipated game in the coming years (after, GTA 6, of course). While the official trailer was released just recently, we can expect more on the gameplay and the main character during this event.

Resident Evil 9

Capcom is confirmed to be a part of the event, but there has been no information on which games might be featured. There are multiple things hinting towards a new Resident Evil game announcement. To start with, the Future Games Show segment's hosts are the voice actors of Resident Evil 6. Moreover, a lot of leaks regarding RE9 have started surfacing on social media platforms again.

Cyberpunk 2077: Orion

CD Projekt recently announced that the sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is officially in the pre-development stage, and it's reportedly titled Cyberpunk 2077: Orion. Chances are that the developers will showcase the first-ever teaser of the upcoming game, but nothing's confirmed for now.

MindsEye

MindsEye is the next big project from Leslie Benzies, the former president of Rockstar North. It’s being published by IO Interactive and features some of the best visuals. We can expect a new trailer or more details about the gameplay.

Death Stranding 2

With the release getting closer, Death Stranding 2 will likely have a brand new final trailer launch during the Summer Game Fest 2025. We can expect to learn more about the storyline and gameplay.

Lies of P: Overture

Lies of P was quite a successful title with over 38,000 reviews, earning a Very Positive rating on Steam. The developers are expected to announce the Overture DLC, which could feature new abilities, boss fights, and an expanded lore.

Little Nightmares 3

Little Nightmares 3 has been one of the most wish-listed games on Steam for a long time. Despite all the hype around it, the developers have barely revealed anything about it. We can finally expect a release date and a gameplay reveal during the Summer Game Fest 2025.

Half-Life 3

Half-Life 3 is possibly the biggest "maybe" of the whole event. The game has been under development forever, and Valve is really good at staying quiet. However, there's a slim chance, according to many fans, that we might get its first-ever teaser.

Gears of War: E-Day

Gears of War: E-Day is one of Xbox's biggest upcoming titles. While the cinematic teaser has been out for a while, fans can expect a gameplay reveal along with a full trailer released during one of the segments.

That concludes the list of games that could possibly be announced during the event. For the complete schedule, you can visit the official Summer Game Fest 2025 website here.

