Clair Obscur Expedition 33 takes center stage at State of Unreal 2025

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is undoubtedly one of the best-selling and most talked-about games of 2025. With its unique mix of turn-based combat and surreal art direction, it has become a favorite among RPG fans. The Summer Game Fest 2025 officially began, and fans were already excited as the game was confirmed to be part of the lineup. Just recently, the game was featured during the State of Unreal 2025 segment.
For those unaware, State of Unreal is an annual showcase by Epic Games that highlights the latest advancements in Unreal Engine technology. It features developer talks, technical demos, and game previews, offering a lot of behind-the-scenes footage.
Here’s everything covered during Clair Obscur Expedition 33 spotlight.
Clair Obscur Expedition 33 in State of Unreal 2025: Everything discussed in the event
The segment featured Tom Guillermin, co-founder and technical director at Sandfall Interactive, the studio behind the game. He started the talk by sharing the origins of the game’s development, which began all the way back in 2020. He explained how Unreal Engine played a key role in allowing small teams like theirs to build something visually stunning and ambitious for many years.
Back when the project started, the studio used Unreal Engine 4. With access to powerful tools like realistic 3D environments powered by Megascans, even a smaller team could make high-end environments. Guillermin highlighted that these features allowed them to push the boundaries of what they could achieve. Later, when Unreal Engine 5 arrived, it opened even more doors with features like Lumen, Nanite, and MetaHuman.
Guillermin expressed appreciation for Epic Games' constant improvements and updates to the engine. He noted that performance optimizations and constant upgrades have been key to delivering a smooth and polished final product. He also thanked the whole Unreal Engine community for sharing tons of free tutorials, assets, and tools that are a huge help to indie studios.
That’s everything shown during the game's spotlight on the first day of Summer Game Fest 2025. Players might see more updates or surprises related to Expedition 33 in future segments of the event.
