All Clair Obscur Expedition 33 playable characters and their abilities

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 has quickly become a standout in the RPG genre, with fans praising its rich storytelling and beautiful environment design. Set on the island of Lumière, the game's narrative intertwines fate, sacrifice, and resistance against a mysterious ritual known as Gommage. The game offers a diverse cast of characters, each bringing a new perspective and set of abilities.
On that note, here are all the playable characters in Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
Note: The article contains minor spoilers for the game. Players are advised to read at their own risk.
All Characters in Clair Obscur Expedition 33
There are six playable characters in the game: Gustave, Maelle, Lune, Verso, Sciel, and Monoco. Each of them has a unique lore and weapon.
Gustave
Gustave is an engineer and the main protagonist in the first act of the game. With only a year left to live before the Gommage claims his soul, he joins the expedition to confront the Paintress. His primary weapons are a sword and a pistol, and his playstyle focuses on multi-hit attacks.
- Core mechanic: Builds up an Overload meter by landing multiple hits. Once full, it unleashes a powerful single-target attack.
- Combat style: Excels at breaking enemy stances and dealing significant burst damage.
- Recommended attributes: Prioritize Luck to increase critical hit chances and Might to boost overall damage.
Maelle
Maelle is Gustave's foster sister and the youngest member of the expedition. She is an agile attacker with Rapiere-Fleuret being her primary weapon. After the passing of Gustave, she is the primary protagonist of Clair Obscur Expedition 33.
- Core mechanic: Alternates between Offensive, Defensive, and Virtuose stances.
- Combat style: Requires strategic planning to maintain optimal stances and maximum damage.
- Recommended attributes: Invest in Agility for faster actions and Luck to enhance critical hit rates.
Lune
Lune is a brilliant scholar and mage who provides essential support to the team. Her knowledge and healing abilities are very valuable during intense battles. Her primary weapon is the Lunerim.
- Core mechanic: Accumulates elemental stains through attacks. Different combinations enhance abilities or enable healing.
- Combat style: Balances offensive elemental attacks with supportive healing spells.
- Recommended attributes: Focus on Defense and Vitality to improve survivability and sustainability.
Sciel
Sciel is probably the calmest and most cheerful of all the members of Expedition 33. She brings great strength and resilience to the team, and her balanced approach makes her very adaptable in various situations.
- Core mechanic: Utilizes Sun and Moon cards to apply and consume Foretell stacks on enemies. This leads to huge damage bursts on enemies.
- Combat style: Combines debuff application with high-damage attacks.
- Recommended attributes: Focus on Might to increase the damage and Agility to improve action speed.
Verso
Verso is a mysterious figure who is encountered later in the game. He offers deep insights into the expedition, and his abilities are highly valuable. His primary weapons are a sword and a dagger.
- Core mechanic: Maintains a Perfection rating that improves with successful attacks and dodges.
- Combat style: Rewards precisely timed attacks. The abilities scale is based on performance.
- Recommended attributes: Focus on Agility for better evasion and Vitality for more endurance.
Monoco
Monoco is a Gestral who brings versatility and adaptability to the team. According to the lore, he joined the expedition primarily for the thrill of combat. His primary weapon is the Granaro, and he can learn skills from defeated enemies.
- Core mechanic: Learns new skills by defeating enemies. Utilizes the Bestial Wheel to switch between different masks that modify existing abilities.
- Combat style: Highly customizable playstyle that can be changed based on the acquired ability and mask combinations.
- Recommended attributes: Allocate points based on chosen abilities. Maintain a balance, rather than focusing on one specific ability, so that you can adapt to any situation.
That's all the playable characters and their important skills in Clair Obscur Expedition 33. Alongside these, other important but non-playable characters are Esquie, Noco, Renoir, and Sophie.
