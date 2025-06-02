007 James Bond game by Hitman's studio gets its name, set for a reveal this week

The first look at the upcoming 007 James Bond game has officially been revealed by IO Interactive, the studio best known for developing the modern Hitman trilogy. Titled 007 First Light, this is the studio's first major release since the launch of Hitman 3 back in 2021. The announcement has ignited major excitement among fans who have been waiting for updates for years.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming title.

007 First Light: Everything we know so far

IO Interactive has been working on the James Bond game for several years now. Its existence was never really hidden as they publicly did job postings and descriptions, often openly referring to it as Project 007. However, the developers managed to keep all actual footage and plot details well hidden, as almost no leaks ever surfaced in years.

The game's official X account shared the first-ever promotional image on June 2, 2025. The post also confirmed that a teaser trailer is set to go live later this week. This marks the first real glimpse at the game that IOI has been building for years. The fans seem to be hyped about the reveal as the post gained over 12,000 likes and thousands of reshares within a few hours.

For now, we still don’t know whether it will be a third-person or a first-person shooter game. There are no confirmed details about the storyline either. The only visual we have for now is the official promotional banner, which shows a silhouette of James Bond wearing a long coat and holding a pistol. That's everything we know about 007 First Light so far.

The James Bond film franchise has earned over $7.6 billion worldwide, making it one of the most successful movie series of all time. Considering this, the expectations around the upcoming game are very high. For the latest updates, fans are recommended to follow both the game’s and IO Interactive’s official social media accounts.

