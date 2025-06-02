What time does XDefiant shut down?

XDefiant will officially shut down on June 3, 2025. The notice from Ubisoft released on December 4, 2024, announced how the game will sunset after just a year since its launch. Unfortunately, though the game quickly surpassed 15 million players upon release, it struggled to retain them. The numbers would eventually drop to anywhere between 10,000 and 30,000 concurrent players across all platforms.

The game's servers are scheduled to go offline officially in the early hours of June 3, 2025. Xdefiant could go completely offline at midnight or early morning, depending on the region.

XDefiant to officially sunset in June 2025

It has been over a year since XDefiant's release on May 21, 2024. The game received a rather warm welcome from the gaming community upon release, but its appeal fell apart over time.

It still received regular updates and brought about a rather interesting concept in the genre. Alas, its glory did not last as Ubisoft began pulling the plug on it with an official announcement in December 2024.

On December 3, 2024, new downloads were effectively ceased, and it was announced that the servers would go offline completely from June 3, 2025. This also includes offline play; all semblance of the game will be erased as the servers go offline. No one will be able to play it any longer.

Naturally, die-hard players of XDefiant were quite upset by the sudden news, however, the game was showing signs of an early demise in mid-2024, and Ubisoft began shutting down studios in San Francisco and Osaka, Japan.

Here's what Executive Producer Mark Rubin said in his letter to the fans:

"Free-to-play, in particular, is a long journey. Many free-to-play games take a long time to find their footing and become profitable. It’s a long journey that Ubisoft and the teams working on the game were prepared to make until very recently. But unfortunately, the journey became too much to sensibly continue"

While no solid reasons were revealed in the post, reports and a declining player count suggested that the studio could not continue running the game with such a small active player base.

