How to obtain the Heartlake Ripples outfit in Infinity Nikki

By Aishwarya Ghosh
Modified Jun 02, 2025 12:19 GMT
Guide on unlocking and crafting the Heartlake Ripples outfit in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)
Guide on unlocking and crafting the Heartlake Ripples outfit in Infinity Nikki (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Heartlake Ripples is a free 4-star outfit added to Infinity Nikki in version 1.5. This is a craftable outfit, the sketches for which can be obtained from the Sea of Stars Heart of Infinity. The base variant of Heartlake Ripples has a soft blue palette, with a matching blue hairstyle. It can be evolved into Heartlake Ripples: Rainbow, which has a lavender-based palette. Since this outfit is free, it can easily be obtained by all players once the Sea of Stars region has been unlocked.

Ad

Read on to find out how to obtain sketches for the Heart of Ripples outfit, along with the materials required to craft it in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How to get and craft the Heartlake Ripples outfit

All 10 sketches need to obtained first from the Heart of Infinity (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
All 10 sketches need to obtained first from the Heart of Infinity (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

In order to craft the Heartlake Ripples outfit, you will need to unlock the corresponding outfit sketch nodes from the Heart of Infinity (Sea of Stars shard). There are a total of 10 sketches that you will need to unlock using Ethereal Stars.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The following are the sketches that can be unlocked in chronological order, along with the number of Ethereal Stars you will require to unlock all of them:

  1. Flowing Thoughts (Hair): 20 Ethereal Stars
  2. Wreathed in Clouds (Hair accessory): 12 Ethereal Stars
  3. Lake Reflections (Earrings): 12 Ethereal Stars
  4. Light Ripples (Headwear): 12 Ethereal Stars
  5. Beaded Rain (Neckwear): 12 Ethereal Stars
  6. Dreamlike Veil (Outerwear): 18 Ethereal Stars
  7. Glittering Light (Socks): 18 Ethereal Stars
  8. Gentle Steps (Shoes): 16 Ethereal Stars
  9. Feather Falls (Pendant): 12 Ethereal Stars
  10. Greeting of Rain (Dress): 28 Ethereal Stars
Ad

You will need a total of 160 Ethereal Stars in order to unlock all 10 of the Heartlake Ripples outfit sketches.

Crafting the Heartlake Ripples outfit

The outfit can be crafted after collecting all the items necessary (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)
The outfit can be crafted after collecting all the items necessary (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you have unlocked all the sketches, you can go ahead and craft the Heartlake Ripples outfit from the 'Stylish Outfits' section of the Sketches menu. These are all the materials required to craft the outfit:

Ad
  • 30 Buttoncone
  • 30 Starlit Plum
  • 30 Pearly Shell
  • 30 Gogglebug
  • 30 Glimmerdrop
  • 10 Shirtcat Fluff
  • 30 Floof Yarn
  • 30 Stallion Locks
  • 30 Florascent Wool
  • 30 Cushion Fluff
  • 30 Celebcrow Feather
  • 370 Threads of Purity
  • 72,800 Bling

Once you have all these items, click on the "Quick Craft" button to craft and obtain the Heartlake Ripples outfit.

Also read: How to obtain Fluttering Wishes outfit in Infinity Nikki

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

About the author
Aishwarya Ghosh

Aishwarya Ghosh

With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.

This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.

The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.

Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Aishwarya Ghosh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications