How to obtain the Heartlake Ripples outfit in Infinity Nikki

Heartlake Ripples is a free 4-star outfit added to Infinity Nikki in version 1.5. This is a craftable outfit, the sketches for which can be obtained from the Sea of Stars Heart of Infinity. The base variant of Heartlake Ripples has a soft blue palette, with a matching blue hairstyle. It can be evolved into Heartlake Ripples: Rainbow, which has a lavender-based palette. Since this outfit is free, it can easily be obtained by all players once the Sea of Stars region has been unlocked.
Read on to find out how to obtain sketches for the Heart of Ripples outfit, along with the materials required to craft it in Infinity Nikki.
Infinity Nikki: How to get and craft the Heartlake Ripples outfit
In order to craft the Heartlake Ripples outfit, you will need to unlock the corresponding outfit sketch nodes from the Heart of Infinity (Sea of Stars shard). There are a total of 10 sketches that you will need to unlock using Ethereal Stars.
The following are the sketches that can be unlocked in chronological order, along with the number of Ethereal Stars you will require to unlock all of them:
- Flowing Thoughts (Hair): 20 Ethereal Stars
- Wreathed in Clouds (Hair accessory): 12 Ethereal Stars
- Lake Reflections (Earrings): 12 Ethereal Stars
- Light Ripples (Headwear): 12 Ethereal Stars
- Beaded Rain (Neckwear): 12 Ethereal Stars
- Dreamlike Veil (Outerwear): 18 Ethereal Stars
- Glittering Light (Socks): 18 Ethereal Stars
- Gentle Steps (Shoes): 16 Ethereal Stars
- Feather Falls (Pendant): 12 Ethereal Stars
- Greeting of Rain (Dress): 28 Ethereal Stars
You will need a total of 160 Ethereal Stars in order to unlock all 10 of the Heartlake Ripples outfit sketches.
Crafting the Heartlake Ripples outfit
Once you have unlocked all the sketches, you can go ahead and craft the Heartlake Ripples outfit from the 'Stylish Outfits' section of the Sketches menu. These are all the materials required to craft the outfit:
- 30 Buttoncone
- 30 Starlit Plum
- 30 Pearly Shell
- 30 Gogglebug
- 30 Glimmerdrop
- 10 Shirtcat Fluff
- 30 Floof Yarn
- 30 Stallion Locks
- 30 Florascent Wool
- 30 Cushion Fluff
- 30 Celebcrow Feather
- 370 Threads of Purity
- 72,800 Bling
Once you have all these items, click on the "Quick Craft" button to craft and obtain the Heartlake Ripples outfit.
