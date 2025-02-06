How to obtain Fluttering Wishes outfit in Infinity Nikki

Fluttering Wishes is a free 5-Star outfit in Infinity Nikki, and can be obtained by spending in-game currency called Bling. Unlike most other 5-Star outfits, this one does not cost any money, and can be bought only with 'Blings' that can be farmed in game. This outfit has the "Elegant" attribute, and you can actually see it displayed outside Marques Boutique in Florawish.

However, in order to obtain this outfit, certain steps need to be followed first. Once these are done, the Fluttering Wishes outfit will be available for purchase from Marques Boutique.

This article provides information regarding the prerequsiite tasks that need to be completed before you can obtain the 5-Star Fluttering Wishes outfit in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How to obtain the 5-Star outfit Fluttering Wishes

Location of Marques Boutique

Location of Marques Boutique in Florawish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Marques Boutique can be found in Florawish, adjacent to the Great Wishtree Square. Teleport to the Stylist's Guild Front Gate Warp Spire and head to the location marked in the map to reach the shop.

Prerequisites for buying the Fluttering Wishes outfit

Interacting with Ceretti will give you more information about the dress (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

The Fluttering Wishes outfit can be seen displayed on a mannequin right outside the entryway of Marques Boutique. You can get more information regarding it by talking to the NPC Ceretti and asking her for more information "about the outfit by the entrance." Ceretti will tell you that the Fluttering Wishes outfit is the "Marques Boutique's signature outfit."

Interact with Marques and check out the store (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

She will also mention that before you can purchase the Fluttering Wishes outfit, you will need to purchase every other item in Marques Boutique. To do so, enter Marques Boutique and talk to Marques at the counter. Click on the "See what's in the store" option in order to start buying all the items that are available.

The following are all the items that you will need to buy before you can purchase the Fluttering Wishes outfit:

Hair

All hairstyles available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Azure Sand (3-Star): 32,800 Bling

(3-Star): 32,800 Bling An Easy Start (3-Star): 32,500 Bling

(3-Star): 32,500 Bling Autumn's Melody (3-Star): 28,600 Bling

(3-Star): 28,600 Bling Five More Minutes (3-Star): 17,800 Bling

(3-Star): 17,800 Bling Sunset Dance (2-Star): 11,100 Bling

(2-Star): 11,100 Bling Ten Second Bun (2-Star): 10,800 Bling

(2-Star): 10,800 Bling Silverplume (2-Star): 9,500 Bling

(2-Star): 9,500 Bling Straight-A Student (2-Star): 8,600 Bling

Dresses

All dresses available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Snownight Letter (3-Star): 18,600 Bling

(3-Star): 18,600 Bling Enchanting Night (2-Star): 18,600 Bling

(2-Star): 18,600 Bling Serene Green (2-Star): 13,800 Bling

Outerwear

All outerwear available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Golden Elegance (3-Star): 17,800 Bling

(3-Star): 17,800 Bling Handsome SIlhouette (3-Star): 16,200 Bling

(3-Star): 16,200 Bling Rich Hot Chocolate (3-Star): 13,000 Bling

(3-Star): 13,000 Bling Woolfruit Growth (2-Star): 4,300 Bling

Tops

All tops available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Orange Rebel (3-Star): 28,600 Bling

(3-Star): 28,600 Bling Wisteria's Longing (3-Star): 26,000 Bling

(3-Star): 26,000 Bling Dreamland Marathon (3-Star): 14,300 Bling

(3-Star): 14,300 Bling Dream Walker (2-Star): 8,800 Bling

(2-Star): 8,800 Bling Starting Mood (2-Star): 8,600 Bling

(2-Star): 8,600 Bling Summer Blackstar (2-Star): 8,000 Bling

(2-Star): 8,000 Bling Past Vines (2-Star): 6,900 Bling

(2-Star): 6,900 Bling Ethereal Lace (2-Star): 6,900 Bling

Bottoms

All bottoms available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Elegant Hibiscus (3-Star): 26,000 Bling

(3-Star): 26,000 Bling Wishful Pact (3-Star): 18,200 Bling

(3-Star): 18,200 Bling Late Slumber (3-Star): 14,300 Bling

(3-Star): 14,300 Bling Shutters (2-Star): 10,000 Bling

(2-Star): 10,000 Bling Green Slim-Fit Pants (2-Star): 8,800 Bling

(2-Star): 8,800 Bling Lively Youth (2-Star): 8,800 Bling

(2-Star): 8,800 Bling Hoppy Berries (2-Star): 8,800 Bling

(2-Star): 8,800 Bling Midsummer Print (2-Star): 8,600 Bling

(2-Star): 8,600 Bling Sleek Pants (2-Star): 6,900 Bling

Socks

All socks available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Midnight Bloom (3-Star): 12,500 Bling

(3-Star): 12,500 Bling Rouge and Verdant (3-Star): 11,300 Bling

(3-Star): 11,300 Bling Save the Longstocking (3-Star): 11,300 Bling

(3-Star): 11,300 Bling Sweet Dreams (3-Star): 6,200 Bling

(3-Star): 6,200 Bling Monochrome Stripes (2-Star): 3,700 Bling

(2-Star): 3,700 Bling White Tights (2-Star): 3,700 Bling

(2-Star): 3,700 Bling Fearless Night (2-Star): 3,700 Bling

(2-Star): 3,700 Bling Everlasting Lace (2-Star): 3,700 Bling

(2-Star): 3,700 Bling Down-to-Earth (2-Star): 3,700 Bling

(2-Star): 3,700 Bling Free Spirit (2-Star): 3,000 Bling

Shoes

All shoes available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

White Clouds (3-Star): 36,400 Bling

(3-Star): 36,400 Bling Summer Branches (3-Star): 19,500 Bling

(3-Star): 19,500 Bling Plaid Impression (3-Star): 19,500 Bling

(3-Star): 19,500 Bling Cocoa Fairytale (3-Star): 19,500 Bling

(3-Star): 19,500 Bling Peep-Toe Mystery (3-Star): 19,500 Bling

(3-Star): 19,500 Bling Floral Stroll (3-Star): 13, 600 Bling

(3-Star): 13, 600 Bling One More Minute (3-Star): 10,700 Bling

(3-Star): 10,700 Bling Zappy Sweetheart (2-Star): 6,500 Bling

(2-Star): 6,500 Bling Daily Exercise (2-Star): 6,500 Bling

(2-Star): 6,500 Bling Comfortable Flats (2-Star): 6,500 Bling

(2-Star): 6,500 Bling Skybound Heels (2-Star): 5,200 Bling

Accessories

All accessories available for purchase in Marques Boutique (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Midnight Moon (4-Star Gloves): 15,900 Bling

(4-Star Gloves): 15,900 Bling Rebellious Will (3-Star Choker): 10,500 Bling

(3-Star Choker): 10,500 Bling Guardian's Pact (3-Star Headwear): 10,000 Bling

(3-Star Headwear): 10,000 Bling Lustrous Pearls (3-Star Neckwear): 8,800 Bling

(3-Star Neckwear): 8,800 Bling Modern Trends (3-Star Hair Accessory): 5,800 Bling

(3-Star Hair Accessory): 5,800 Bling Forgotten Hair Tie (3-Star Bracelet): 5,300 Bling

(3-Star Bracelet): 5,300 Bling Wings of Longing (2-Star Earrings): 3,200 Bling

(2-Star Earrings): 3,200 Bling Serene Bloom (2-Star Earrings): 3,200 Bling

(2-Star Earrings): 3,200 Bling Floral Hoops (2-Star Hair Accessory): 3,200 Bling

(2-Star Hair Accessory): 3,200 Bling Cherished Moment (2-Star Neckwear): 3,200 Bling

(2-Star Neckwear): 3,200 Bling Bestseller's Crown (2-Star Headwear): 3,200 Bling

(2-Star Headwear): 3,200 Bling Pink Pearls (2-Star Bracelet): 3,200 Bling

(2-Star Bracelet): 3,200 Bling Glimpse of Sunset (4-Star Face Decoration): 3,200 Bling

(4-Star Face Decoration): 3,200 Bling Starry Hairban d (2-Star Hair Accessory): 2,600 Bling

d (2-Star Hair Accessory): 2,600 Bling Snowflake Bracelet (2-Star Hair Bracelet): 2,600 Bling

How to buy the Fluttering Wishes outfit

Purchase the Fluttering Wishes outfit for 580,000 Bling (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Infold Games)

Once you have purchased all of the items listed above, talk to Marques again, who will tell you that you are now eligible to buy the Fluttering Wishes 5-Star outfit, which costs a total of 580,000 Bling. Purchase it to own the 5-Star outfit Fluttering Wishes in Infinity Nikki.

