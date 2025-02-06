Infinity Nikki Shiny Wish hidden quest guide

Shiny Wish is a new hidden quest in Infinity Nikki, which is not directly listed in any of the quest tabs. To begin this quest, you must reach a particular location in Florawish and perform a specific action, following which this quest will be triggered. Once you trigger this quest, it will then show up in the World Quests tab.

We provide detailed information on how to begin and complete the Shiny Wish hidden quest in Infinity Nikki.

Shiny Wish quest walkthrough in Infinity Nikki

Shiny Wish quest location

Location of the Shiny Wish quest in Florawish (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

The hidden Shiny Wish quest is in Florawish, right in front of the Great Wishtree at the Great Wishtree Square. To get here, teleport to the Stylist's Guild Front Gate Warp Spire and then make your way to the big pile of leaves in front of the tree.

Shiny Wish quest guide

Follow these steps to trigger and complete the Shiny Wish quest in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Blow away the pile of leaves

After you reach the area with the pile of leaves in front of the Great Wishtree, use your Purification Ability (left-click the mouse button on PC) to blow the leaves away. This will trigger the Shiny Wish quest.

Step 2: Interact with the Wish Bottle

Investigate the Wish Bottle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

After the quest has been triggered, you will notice a Wish Bottle under the pile of leaves. Walk up to it and interact with it by clicking on the "Investigate" option. After the dialogue between Nikki and Momo, you will be tasked with finding the owner of the Wish Bottle.

Step 3: Talk to Jean and Ruby

Ask Jean and Ruby for more information regarding the Wish Bottle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Your next step will be to talk to Jean and Ruby, who you can find immediately to the right of the pile of leaves that you just blew away. Walk up to them and talk to them. Jean and Ruby will inform you the Wish Bottle belongs to Vivace, who can be found at the Greenhouse in Florawish.

Step 4: Head to the Greenhouse and talk to Vivace

Location of Vivace in front of the Greenhouse (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To reach the Greenhouse and find Vivace, first teleport to the Florawish Lane Warp Spire. From here, head northeast and follow the path to reach the Greenhouse, where you will find Vivace. Walk up to her and interact with her.

Pick the third option (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

After a brief foreword where she talks about her Wish Bottle, you will get three options. Choose the "Take photographs of Sizzblooms in bloom" option.

Step 5: Take a photo of a Sizzpollen

Use Momo's camera to take a picture of Sizzblooms (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

To take a photo of Sizzblooms (or Sizzpollens), first change your in-game time to night using Run, Pear-Pal. Make sure it isn't raining, as Sizzpollens can only be found on clear nights. Then, open your Map and track Sizzpollens. You will be able to find one Sizzpollen a very short distance away from Vivace's location. Head to it and take a photograph of the Sizzbloom using Momo's camera.

Step 6: Return to Vivace and show her the picture

Show Vivace the photograph you have taken (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

Head back to Vivace's location (make sure it is daytime) and show her the picture you have taken.

Vivace will ask you three questions regarding Sizzpollens (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

She will then ask you three questions regarding Sizzpollens:

Question #1

Q: When do Sizzblooms bloom?

A: Ten o'clock at night.

Question #2

Q: Do Sizzblooms bloom in the rain?

A: They do not.

Question #3

Q: What characteristic does cloth made from Sizzbloom pollen have?

A: It will be sparkly.

Once you finish answering all three questions, Vivace will be satisfied, and this will bring the Shiny Wish quest to a close.

Shiny Wish quest rewards

Rewards for completing the Shiny Wish quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Infold Games)

These are all the rewards you'll get for completing the Shiny Wish World Quest in Infinity Nikki:

Diamond x30

Thread of Purity x30

Mira EXP x400

Bling x10,000

Aromalily x1

