How to use Dews of Firework in Infinity Nikki

Dews of Firework is a new item added to the game in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update. Similar to Dews of Inspiration, Dews of Firework can be collected from the overworld and submitted to an NPC in exchange for valuable in-game rewards. The difference between Dews of Inspiration and Dews of Firework is that the former can be found all over Miraland, while the latter is only present in the Firework Isles.

This article provides a guide on how to use the Dews of Fireworks, which can be collected from Firework Isles in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: How can you use Dews of Firework?

Dews of Firework (Image via Infold Games)

Just as you can exchange Dews of Inspiration with Kilo the Cadenceborn (in Memorial Mountains) for rewards such as Diamonds, Outifts, and Bling, you can do the same with Dews of Firework. Instead of exchanging them with Kilo, you must exchange them with Vita at the Firework Isles.

Trending

Keep in mind that to collect and exchange Dews of Firework, you must first unlock the Firework Isles region by playing through the Exclusive Firework Isles main quests.

Vita's location on Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

To exchange Dews of Firework with Vita, first teleport to the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire. From here, turn straight southwest and walk till you reach Vita's Fireworks Workshop. You can also spot her Workshop on the map (on Sparkheart Island), marked as "Fireworks Workshop".

Interact with Vita to exchange the Dews of Firework (Image via Infold Games)

Walk up to Vita, interact with her and click on the "Share Dews of Firework" option. You can then submit the Dews of Firework you have collected in exchange for rewards.

Also read: Strings of Time event guide and rewards in Infinity Nikki

Dews of Firework rewards

You can claim these rewards by exchanging Dews of Firework (Image via Infold Games)

The following are all the rewards that can be obtained by submitting Dews of Firework at Vita's Fireworks Workshop:

Level Rewards 1 1 Resonite Crystal, 60 Glitter Bubbles: Elegant, 20,000 Bling

2 1 Resonite Crystal, 75 Threads of Purity, 20,000 Bling 3 1 Resonite Crystal, 75 Shiny Bubbles, 20,000 Bling

4 1 Resonite Crystal, 20 Shining Particles, 1 Glowing Thoughts, 20,000 Bling 5 1 Resonite Crystal, 60 Glitter Bubbles: Sweet, 30,000 Bling 6 1 Resonite Crystal, 75 Threads of Purity, 30,000 Bling 7 1 Resonite Crystal, 75 Shiny Bubbles, 30,000 Bling 8 1 Resonite Crystal, 20 Shining Particles, 30,000 Bling

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.