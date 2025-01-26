Strings of Time event guide and rewards in Infinity Nikki

Strings of Time is an event that is part of the New Bloom Festival in Infinity Nikki 1.2. This event requires players to complete specific tasks, for which they are rewarded "Melodic Harmony." Once players accumulate a sufficient amount of Melodic Harmony, they can claim the free 4-star outfit Endless Longing.

This article will guide you through the tasks in the Strings of Time event, which you will need to complete to get the Endless Longing outfit in Infinity Nikki 1.2.

Infinity Nikki: Strings of Time event guide

All tasks in the Strings of Time event are time-gated (a set of new tasks unlocks every day/every 2 days), with a total of five tasks that you can complete per day. As mentioned above, completing these tasks will provide "Melodic Harmony," which can be exchanged for the Endless Longing outfit.

Trending

The following are the tasks in the Strings of Time event:

Day 1 tasks

The five tasks for Day 1 of the Strings of Time event are as follows:

1) Craft the Fireworks Outfit "Fiery Glow"

The Fiery Glow outfit (Image via Infold Games)

Fiery Glow is a free 4-Star Ability Outfit sketch that can be obtained by completing the "Fireworks Training: Step One" questline in the Carnival of Fireworks main event quest. Craft the outfit from the Sketches menu to complete this task.

Read this article for a detailed guide on how to craft the Fireworks Outfit "Fiery Glow" in Infinity Nikki.

2) Craft five fireworks

Use the Fireworks Crafting Station on Sparkheart Island to craft five Fireworks (Image via Infold Games)

You can complete this task by crafting five fireworks from the Fireworks Crafting Station using Blastpollen. You will need to start the Carnival of Fireworks main event quest to unlock the Fireworks sketch.

Also read: How to get Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki

3) Take a photo at the White Jade Docking site

Take a photograph near the docking site of the White Jade in Florawish (Image via Infold Games)

The White Jade Docking Site can be found at the edge of the water south of the Great Wishtree Square in Florawish. Take a photo at this location to complete this task.

Read this article for a detailed guide on how to take a photo at the White Jade Docking site in Infinity Nikki.

4) Ride the Special Hot Air Balloon for New Horizons Day

Talk to Francis at the Breezy Meadow Activity Area to ride the Special Hot Air Balloon (Image via Infold Games)

To complete this task in the Strings of Time event, you will need to ride the Special Hot Air Balloon, which can be found at the Breezy Meadow Activity Area. Talk to Francis and choose the "Ride the Special Hot Air Balloon" option.

5) Invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage together

Talk to Azek on Firework Isles and invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage with you (Image via Infold Games)

You need to invite any of your friends to ride the Fireworks Carriage with you (which can be found at the Firework Isles) to complete this task. Keep in mind that you will need to unlock the new region first by playing through the Firework Isles main quests.

Read this article for a detailed guide on how to invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage together.

Day 2 tasks

The five tasks for Day 2 of the Strings of Time event are as follows:

1) Complete the New Bloom Festival exclusive quest [Listening to Echoes of the Past]

Play the 'Listening to Echoes of the Past' Exclusive quest (Image via Infold Games)

You can complete this task by starting the main new Bloom Festival quest titled "Listening to Echoes of the Past". This quest can be tracked from the Exclusive Quests menu.

2) Place five Flower Lanterns and take a photo for keepsake

Talk to Zhuo Hua to get Flower Lanterns (Image via Infold Games)

To obtain Flower Lanterns, you will first need to interact with the NPC Zhuo Hua at the White Jade Docking Site south of the Great Wishtree Square in Florawish. Upon talking to her, she will give you one Flower Lantern for free. Talk to her again and purchase four more Lanterns.

You can place the Flower Lanterns on the water after equipping them (Image via Infold Games)

Then, head to the waterside and place the five lanterns on the water. To do so, open your Inventory, find the Flower Lanterns, and click on "Equip." You will then be able to place them on the water.

Take a photo with all five Flower Lanterns in the frame (Image via Infold Games)

Place all five Flower Lanterns on the water, then take a picture using Momo's camera. Make sure that all five of the Flower Lanterns you have just placed are in the frame. Doing so will complete this task in the Strings of Time event.

3) Complete 1 Whim Tangram challenge

You can play Whim Tangram by talking to Qiao He (Image via Infold Games)

Whim Tangram challenges are a new kind of mini-game introduced in the New Bloom Festival event. Talk to Qiao He aboard the White Jade ship and complete one Whim Tangram challenge to complete this task in the Strings of Time event.

4) Craft the clothing piece "Cloudborne Cranes"

Craft the Cloudborne Cranes bracelet to complete this task (Image via Infold Games)

To get the Cloudborne Cranes sketch, you will need to complete the quest "Kindled Inspiration: New Bloom's Outfit". You can track this quest from the Fun Encounters section of the New Bloom Reunion event. After obtaining the Cloudborne Cranes sketch from this quest, craft it to complete this task.

Read this article for a detailed guide on how to craft the clothing piece Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki.

5) Challenge the Sovereign of Cool

The Sovereign of Cool can be found at the Florawish Stylist's Guild (Image via Infold Games)

The Sovereign of Cool, Aderinna, can be found on the Florawish Stylist Guild's terrace. You can approach her and challenge her at this location. Check out this article for more information on how to challenge the Sovereign of Cool in Infinity Nikki.

Day 3 tasks

The five tasks for Day 3 of the Strings of Time event are as follows:

1) Receive one Luminous Bloom message sent by another Stylist

View the Luminous Bloom message left by another player (Image via Infold Games)

To complete this task, all you need to do is walk around near the edges of any water body and keep a lookout for large Flower Lanterns. Once you spot one, walk up to it and click on 'View' twice to receive the Luminous Bloom message. Doing so will mark this task as complete.

2) Complete 3 styling challenges in Fireworks Isles random quest [The Guard and the Mysterious Stranger]

Participate in Joya's styling challenges (Image via Infold Games)

The Guard and the Mysterious Stranger is a random quest in Firework Isles, where you need to talk to the NPC Joya and participate in the styling challenges issued by her. Complete three such styling challenges to complete this task in the Strings of Time event.

3) Take a photo riding the Whirl-A-Pony at night

Take a picture while riding the Whirl-A-Pony on Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

Talk to the NPC Carosel on Sparkheart Island to ride the Whirl-A-Pony. Make sure that your in-game time is set to nighttime. Take a photo while Nikki is riding the Whirl-A-Pony to complete this task in the Strings of Time event.

4) Achieve 1000 meters of Whimcycle ride

Rent a Whimcycle and ride it for 1000 meters to complete this task (Image via Infold Games)

Head to the Whimcycle Rental near Flaming Forest (on Firework Isles) to rent a Whimcycle. Ride it for quite some time (which will equate to 1000 meters) to complete this task.

5) Craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness

Craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance to complete this task (Image via Infold Games)

You can craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance after obtaining the "Grace of Leaves" via the "Find Fragrance: Grace of Leaves" quest. Once you have obtained the Grace of Leaves, unlock the Breath of Wilderness sketch from the Heart of Infinity. After that, craft it from the Sketches menu to complete this task in the Strings of Time event.

Read this guide for a detailed explanation of how to craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness in Infinity Nikki.

Infinity Nikki: Strings of Time event rewards

The Endless Longing outfit is a reward for collecting sufficient Melodic Harmony (Image via Infold Games)

The following are the rewards that you can get by completing various tasks in the Strings of Time event and collecting 'Melodic Harmony':

Melodic Harmony obtained Rewards 400 50 Diamonds, Timeless Charm x1, Twin Blooms x1

700 50 Diamonds, Falling Tears x1, Faded Glow x1

1000 50 Diamonds, Deep Feelings x1, Moonlight Lingers x1

1300 50 Diamonds, Verdant Veil x1, Snow Embrace x1

1600

50 Diamonds, Gentle Verdure x1, 50 Threads of Purity

1900

50 Diamonds, Timeless Charm x1, Twin Blooms x1, Falling Tears x1, Faded Glow x1 2200

Deep Feelings x1, Moonlight Lingers x1, Verdant Veil x1, Snow Embrace x1, Gentle Verdure x1 2500 100 Diamonds, Calm Thoughts x2, 50 Threads of Purity

2700 Calm Thoughts x2, 160 Glitter Bubbles; Elegant



The Endless Longing outfit is divided into nine different outfit pieces, which you can obtain upon reaching the aforementioned Melodic Harmony milestones. Once you have collected a total of 1300 Melodic Harmony, you will own the complete Endless Longing outfit set.

You will need to collect 2200 Melodic Harmony for the outfit evolution (Image via Infold Games)

To get the second set of Endless Longing outfit pieces (which you will need to evolve the Endless Longing outfit) you will have to collect a total of 2200 Melodic Harmony.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.