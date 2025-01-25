Infinity Nikki: How to craft the Fireworks Outfit Fiery Glow

The Fiery Glow outfit is a 4-Star Ability Outfit that can be obtained for free in Infinity Nikki 1.2. To get this outfit, you must start the main Firework Isles exclusive quests, which will unlock the new region. Playing through the quests will eventually provide the Fiery Glow outfit sketch (which you need to unlock from the Heart of Infinity). After you unlock the sketch, you can craft the Fiery Glow outfit from the Sketches menu.

Crafting the Fireworks Outfit Fiery Glow is also part of the Day 1 tasks for the Strings of Time sub-event in the New Bloom Festival event. Completing these tasks as instructed will reward another free 4-Star Ability Outfit, namely Endless Longing.

This article provides a guide on how to obtain the Fiery Glow outfit sketch and complete the Strings of Time event task.

How to craft the Fireworks Outfit Fiery Glow in Infinity Nikki

Follow these steps to craft the Fireworks Outfit in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Start the main quest

Start the exclusive quest to unlock Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

As mentioned above, you must begin the Firework Isles main quest titled "Chapter 1: The Wonderful Journey" to unlock the new Firework Isles region, which is essential for getting the Fiery Glow outfit sketch.

Step 2: Play through the quest and complete the tasks

Continue playing the quest and fulfill the objectives (Image via Infold Games)

After starting the quest, you will reach the new region: Firework Isles. Once there, you must first repair the hot air balloon and then collect the Blastpollens as asked. Once you complete these two tasks, the next task will help you obtain the Fiery Glow outfit.

Step 3: Craft the Fireworks Outfit

Craft the Fiery Glow outfit from the Sketches menu using the necessary items (Image via Infold Games)

After talking to Scintillada and Marques Jr., you will obtain the Fireworks Outfit sketch, which you must unlock from the Heart of Infinity (using 10,000 Bling). Unlock the outfit and then craft it from the Sketches menu. You will need the following items to craft the Fiery Glow outfit:

Hare Powder x2

Blastpollen x2

Daisy x5

Threads of Purity x300

Once you have finished crafting the Fiery Glow Fireworks outfit, the corresponding task for the Strings of Time event will be completed. You can visit the event page and claim 100 Melodic Harmony for it.

