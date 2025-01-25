Infinity Nikki: How to challenge the Sovereign of Cool in The Return of Sovereigns event

The Return of Sovereigns is a new event in Infinity Nikki 1.2, wherein players can challenge the Sovereign of Cool and the Sovereign of Elegant yet again. Generally, the Sovereigns in Infinity Nikki can only be challenged one time, following which they disappear and cannot be challenged again. This event brings back two of the Sovereigns for players to try and challenge again.

Furthermore, the Sovereign of Cool and the Sovereign of Elegant will remain in their locations even after the event ends, giving players ample time to prepare and upgrade their outfits in order to challenge and defeat the Sovereigns.

Read on to find out more regarding how to challenge and defeat the Sovereign of Cool in The Return of Sovereigns event in Infinity Nikki 1.2.

Infinity Nikki: Guide to challenging the Sovereign of Cool in The Return of Sovereigns event

In order to participate in The Return of Sovereigns event, players need to already have defeated the Sovereign of Cool and the Sovereign of Elegant in previous Styling Challenges (undertaken from the Styling Factions menu).

In case you haven't completed those Styling Challenges, you will need to finish them first before you can participate in this event.

Follow these steps to challenge the Sovereign of Cool in The Return of Sovereigns event:

Step 1: Head to Aderinna's location

Sovereign of Cool Aderinna can be found at the Stylist's Guild in Florawish (Image via Infold Games)

The Sovereign of Cool Aderinna can be found on the terrace of the Forawish Stylist's Guild. Alternatively, you can also track her location from The Return of the Sovereigns event page.

Step 2: Talk to Aderinna to start the challenge

Aderinna will give you the theme of the challenge (Image via Infold Games)

Once you locate the Sovereign of Cool on the terrace, interact with her to begin a Styling Challenge. After a brief foreword, she will provide the theme of the Styling Challenge, which is "Coolness Knows no Bounds."

Step 3: Dress up according to the requirements

Select outfits and accessories having the correct attributes (Image via Infold Games)

Aderinna's Styling Challenge in The Return of Sovereigns event has "Cool" as the main attribute, with "Fantasy" as the label. Thus, you will need to dress accordingly. You can manually select your outfit, or you can click on the "Recommend" button to let the system pick an outfit for you based on the required stats.

Keep in mind that the Sovereign of Cool's Styling Challenge for this event is a lot harder than her initial challenge. You will need to upgrade your clothes and accessories, as well as level up your Eurekas to the maximum level, if you want to beat Aderinna with a Perfect Score.

Step 4: Initiate the Styling Challenge

Start and complete the Styling Challenge (Image via Infold games)

Once you are satisfied with your outfit, accessories, and Eurekas, you can begin the Styling Challenge. You will get the following rewards for beating Aderinna:

Normal clear : 300 Threads of Purity

: 300 Threads of Purity Average clear : 300 Shiny Bubbles

: 300 Shiny Bubbles Great Clear : 1 Resonite Crystal

: 1 Resonite Crystal Perfect Clear: 1 Resonite Crystal

