Infinity Nikki 1.2 events and rewards

Infinity Nikki 1.2 will be releasing shortly, on January 23, 2025, introducing several new outfits and banners, along with a ton of events and associated rewards — so players are in for a treat. These events give players valuable in-game items such as Diamonds, Shining Particles, and Glitter Bubbles. Additionally, players who participate in these events will be eligible to claim two free 4-Star Ability outfits.

That said, this article provides all the details about the upcoming events and rewards in Infinity Nikki 1.2.

Also read: Infinity Nikki 1.2 patch notes

All events and rewards in Infinity Nikki 1.2

Events in Infinity Nikki 1.2 will be divided into three main segments: Carnival of Fireworks, New Bloom Festival, and New Horizons Day. The following are the details for these events:

1) Carnival of Fireworks

The Carnival of Fireworks event in Infinity Nikki 1.2 will be held in the new region Firework Isles. Players will need to ride a boat to Firework Isles, and the area will be unlocked upon arrival. Once the area is available, the Carnival of Fireworks event will also unlock.

This event includes exclusive quests such as "Glowing Fireworks and "The Guard and the Mysterious Stranger". Completing these quests will reward players with the free 4-star outfit Fiery Glow.

Additionally, the Carnival of Fireworks event will also feature other minigames such as:

Fireworks Fiesta : Players will need to take part in firework-themed games such as Balloon Hopper and Explosive Evasion.

: Players will need to take part in firework-themed games such as Balloon Hopper and Explosive Evasion. Drifting Whim: Players will need to collect Whim Balloons present in various locations across the Firework Isles.

This event will reward players with items such as Diamonds, Shining Particles, Glitter Bubbles, Threads of Purity, Bling, and a limited-time profile Background titled "Carnival of Fireworks".

2) New Bloom Festival

The New Bloom Festival is an event dedicated to celebrating the Chinese New Year in Infinity Nikki. This event revolves around a mysterious performing troupe —the White Jade of the Linlang Empire — making a stop in Florawish.

The New Bloom Festival event will be divided into various subcategories, which are the following:

Echoes of the Past: Players can experience an exclusive quest with the NPC Du Yubai to learn more about Linlang's traditions and customs.

Players can experience an exclusive quest with the NPC Du Yubai to learn more about Linlang's traditions and customs. New Bloom Reunion: Players can participate in "New Bloom Chronicles" and "Fun Encounters", and complete the tasks/quests.

Players can participate in "New Bloom Chronicles" and "Fun Encounters", and complete the tasks/quests. New Bloom Snapshot: Players can participate in this minigame and take pictures related to the New Bloom Festival with their special Whimcams.

Players can participate in this minigame and take pictures related to the New Bloom Festival with their special Whimcams. Whim Tangram: This is another minigame that can be played on the White Jade Ship at Flora Wharf.

Additionally, players will also need to complete specific tasks under "Strings of Time" to obtain the free 4-Star outfit Endless Longing.

Rewards for the New Bloom Festival event include Diamonds, Shining Particles, Flower Lanterns, Threads of Purity, and Bling.

3) New Horizons Day

To unlock the New Horizons Day event in Infinity Nikki 1.2, players will first need to complete the "Thanks! Fish Knight" World Quest. Once the event has been unlocked, players can participate in the following quests:

Leisurely Tales: Includes three world quests, namely "Floating Report", "Storytelling Scenes", and Perfect Cover".

Includes three world quests, namely "Floating Report", "Storytelling Scenes", and Perfect Cover". Leisurely Encounters: Includes three random quests, which are "Illuminate Florawish Night", "Find the Furry Friends", and "Fly High, Friend!".

Additionally, a special Hot Air Balloon will be available for the duration of this event. Players can board this special Hot Air Balloon and take in the magnificent sights of Miraland.

Rewards for participating in this event include Diamonds, Shining Particles, Bling, and a special limited-time profile Title called "Skyward Voyager".

