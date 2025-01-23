Infinity Nikki 1.2 is scheduled for release on January 23, 2025 at 8 pm (UTC -7). The update is the game's second big update since its release in December 2024 and will introduce a huge variety of new content. This includes new outfits, Resonance banners, events, quests and lots of freebies.

This article discusses all the new content coming with the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update.

Infinity Nikki 1.2 patch notes: New outfits, events, quests and more

New outfits

Stardust Flare and Dance Till Dawn outfits (Image via Infold Games)

Infinity Nikki 1.2 will have a lot of new outfits, including 5-star, 4-star and 3-star variants — some of which will be completely free. Here are all of them:

Stardust Flare (5-star Resonance outfit)

Dance Till Dawn (5-star Resonance outfit)

Midnight Vigil (4-star Resonance outfit)

Enduring Bond (4-star Resonance outfit)

Fiery Glow (4-star free outfit)

Endless Longing (4-star free outfit)

Radiant Night (4-star free outfit from Heartfelt Gifts Store)

Pink Bunny (3-star free outfit from Heartfelt Gifts Store)

Sunlit Grasspom (3-star free outfit from Heartfelt Gifts Store)

Snowy Fragrance (3-star Clothing Store outfit)

Carefree Moments (3-star Clothing Store outfit)

New Year's Dawn (Exclusive paid outfit in New Bloom Market event)

Cloudborne Dreams handheld umbrella (Exclusive paid accessory in New Bloom Market event)

New Bloom Blessings (Exclusive limited-time 4-star outfit obtainable from Monthly Pass)

New area and quests

New area Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

A new region called Firework Isles will be introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.2.

New quests corresponding to the Firework Isles will be able to available to play once the update goes live. Additionally, new limited-time quests for the New Bloom Festival and the New Horizons Day event will also be added to the game.

New events

1) Carnival of Fireworks

The Carnival of Fireworks will be divided into many sub-events, which include:

Glowing Fireworks

Firework Styling Challenges

Fireworks Fiesta

Drifting Whim

During these sub-events, players can participate in various activities across the Firework Isles to earn rewards such as Diamonds, Threads of Purity, a Carnival of Fireworks limited-time background, and other valuable items.

2) New Bloom Festival

The New Bloom Festival (coinciding with the Chinese New Year) will also be available in version 1.2. This event will also have many different segments such as:

New Bloom Chronicles & Fun Encounters

New Bloom Snapshot

Whim Tangram

Strings of Time

Participating in the New Bloom Festival will reward players with Diamonds, a free outfit sketch, and other items.

3) New Horizons Day

During New Horizons Day, players can participate in special World Quests and Random Quests (in Leisurely Tales/Encounters) to obtain valuable rewards, such as Diamonds, Shining Particles, and a limited-time title.

4) The Return of Sovereigns

In The Return of Sovereigns, players who have already finished challenging the Sovereign of Cool and Sovereign of Elegant will be able to do so one more time. These challenges will have new sub-attributes and labels.

Additionally, after the event ends, the Sovereigns of Cool and Elegant will remain in their designated locations in the overworld for players to challenge them whenever they want.

5) Login bonus events

Login bonus events will be available in Infinity Nikki 1.2 (Image via Infold Games)

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will bring three new login bonus events to the title:

Fireworks' Gift

Lanterns of Blessing

Alison's Travel Shop

Logging in to the game and checking in to this event will reward players with a total of 20 Revelation Crystals.

New Mira Journey

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will add a new Mira Journey (Image via Infold Games)

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will refresh the current Mira Journey (battle pass). Players can complete the given daily and weekly tasks to get Mira Journey EXP, Resonite Crystals, and Energy Crystals. The maximum level for Mira Journey is Level 90.

Additionally, players can purchase Distant Anthem and/or Miracle Epic to gain more rewards. Those who buy Distant Anthem will get a special Momo's Cloak: Masquerade. Meanwhile, those who purchase Miracle Epic will get a new avatar frame called Fleeting Fireworks.

New Mira Crown

Mira Crown challenges will refresh once the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update goes live (Image via Infold Games)

A new phase of the Mira Crown challenges will begin once Infinity Nikki 1.2 goes live. This Mira Crown phase will start on January 23, 2025 and will be available till February 13, 2025.

For this phase of Mira Crown, the Eureka Score in all Styling Challenges will gain a +50% boost.

New Whim Fragrances

New Whim Fragrances will be added in Infinity Nikki 1.2 (Image via Infold Games)

Since the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will add a new area to the game, corresponding Whim Fragrances pertaining to the region will also be introduced.

Two new Whim Fragrances will be available in the upcoming version:

Light of Dawn (Body Spray): Equipping it will release vertically arced Purifying Orbs.

(Body Spray): Equipping it will release vertically arced Purifying Orbs. Breath of Wilderness (Hand Powder): Equipping it will knock enemies farther back than normal after performing a Plunge Attack.

New Eurekas

Four new Eurekas will be available in Infinity Nikki 1.2 (Image via Infold Games)

Two new Realm of Eureka challenges will be introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.2: Ripple Wine Cellar Trial and Ghost Train Trial.

The following new 5-Star Eurekas will be available after completing these challenges:

Moonlit Ode (Fresh)

Dream Waltz (Elegant)

Misty Waves (Sexy)

Void Hunt (Cool)

QoL updates and optimizations

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will add a huge variety of Qol updates, features and system optimizations across various categories. Here are all of them, according to the official patch notes:

1) Camera

The auto-save toggle location for the camera will be moved to Momo's Camera interface (from the previous Settings location).

Photo-taking logic and and function when Nikki is using the Shrinking Ability will be optimized.

Players will now be able to view other players' Snapshots directly from their profile.

2) Tutorials

In-game tutorials will be optimized to make it easier and more concise for newer players. Anyone who hasn't unlocked the Store before the version update will have their story progress reset to the initial stage of the game, right before the main beginner tutorials are displayed.

3) Overworld exploration

The Precise Tracking feature will now display the tracked items on the mini-map for easier navigation.

The recovery time for the Bug-Catching animation will be reduced.

Whimcycle usage will no longer be locked only to Breezy Meadow, and can now be ridden across all of Miraland.

Players will now respawn with the Whimcycle after accidentally falling into the water.

4) Combat

The aiming and tracking logic for Purifying Orbs will be enhanced for more precise aim, as well as increased distance.

Shield mechanism for Hard Sacks and Trap Shark enemies will be optimized. Furthermore, these enemies will now have a defense-break mechanism after being hit multiple times.

A highlight outline will be added for all enemies within Nikki's plunging range.

Recovery time after Plunging will be reduced.

5) Miscellaneous

A Momo's Cloak Compendium will be added to the standard Compendium.

Text descriptions of certain Kindled Insipration quests will be optimized.

Consoles will now have support for both Joystick and D-Pad for the target selection switch.

Loading screen performance will be enhanced, which will now also display in-game tips and strategies.

Players on PC can now customize their keybinds from the Settings menu.

Visual performance of the game on all mobile devices will be imrpoved.

The Resonance system will now feature a preview for all outfit abilities.

Items that have already been purchased from the in-game Store will no longer be displayed (instead of being displayed as 'Sold-Out').

New materials will be added to the Resonance Shop.

Exclusive seats for Momo will be added to the Wishing Woods area.

Adjustable controls for "Anti-Aliasing", "Resolution" and "Render Quality" will be added on PC.

A new map-switching feature will now allow players to quickly check the collection progress for Dews of Inspiration and Whimstars. Additionally, regions on the map can now also be selected via a list.

