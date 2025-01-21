Infinity Nikki reveals five free outfits for version 1.2

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update is scheduled for release on January 23, 2025. Since Infinity Nikki is a game with dress-up elements, players are always looking forward to new outfits. The upcoming version of the title will introduce plenty of new outfits, some of which can be obtained for free.

This article lists the five free outfits that players can claim in Infinity Nikki 1.2.

Infinity Nikki: All free new outfits in version 1.2

There are five free outfits that can be obtained in Infinity Nikki 1.2. Out of these, two are 4-Star Ability Outfits, one is a normal 4-Star variant, and the remaining are 3-Star outfits.

Fiery Glow (4-Star outfit)

4-Star outfit Fiery Glow (Image via Infold Games)

Fiery Glow is a Fireworks Ability Outfit that will be obtainable for free during Infinity Nikki 1.2. Players can obtain the sketch for this outfit by participating in the main Carnival of Fireworks event quest in version 1.2. Once the sketch is unlocked, the Fiery Glow outfit can be crafted.

Since Fiery Glow is categorized as an Ability Outfit, it grants Nikki a unique ability when equipped. Specifically, the outfit allows Nikki to collect a special type of plant called Blastblooms, which are found in the new Firework Isles area. Blastblooms can be fused with other materials at a Firework Crafting Station to create Portable Fireworks, which can be launched into the sky.

Endless Longing (4-Star outfit)

4-Star outfit Endless Longing (Image via Infold Games)

Endless Longing is a Pipa Ability outfit that can be claimed for free during the New Bloom Festival event. After equipping this outfit, players can play the Pipa anywhere across Miraland.

This is the second musical instrument and outfit added to the game, following the violin and Violinist outfit.

Pink Bunny, Sunlit Grasspom and Radiant Night (3-Star and 4-Star outfits)

Three outfits will be available for free in the Heartfelt Gifts Store (Image via Infold Games)

The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will introduce the Heartfelt Gifts Store, which will give away three free outfits over the next three versions.

For version 1.2, the following free outfits will be available in the Heartfelt Gifts Store:

3-Star outfit Pink Bunny

3-Star outfit Sunlit Grasspom

4-Star outfit Radiant Night (with Evolution)

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

