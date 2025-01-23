Time until Infinity Nikki 1.2 releases worldwide

The maintenance schedule for the next version of Infinity Nikki has been finalized and announced by the developers. The Infinity Nikki 1.2 update is scheduled to be released on January 23, 2025, across all servers. Prior to this, the game's servers will be down for nearly 10 hours owing to maintenance. Once the maintenance is over, the servers will go back online and players will be able to log in to the game and experience all the new content for themselves.

As already announced in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 patch notes, the upcoming version will have various new events, quests, and outfits of different rarities. A total of five free outfits, along with many other freebies will also be handed out to players.

This article provides information regarding the global release timing of the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update, along with a countdown to keep track of its release timing.

When does Infinity Nikki 1.2 release globally?

As announced by the update notice posted by the developers on X, Infinity Nikki 1.2 will be released worldwide on January 23, 2025, at 8 pm (UTC -7). As mentioned, there will be server downtime and maintenance prior to the version update, which will begin on January 23, 2025, at 10:50 am (UTC -7).

Maintenance will last for nine hours and 10 minutes, following which the new version will be released across all servers.

Even though the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update will be released worldwide at the same time, specific timings across different time zones will differ. Hence, players can keep an eye on the countdown provided below to keep track of when the new version will go live.

The new version of Infinity Nikki will be live across all servers once the timer on the countdown hits zero.

Below is a list of when players can expect Infinity Nikki 1.2 to release in their specific time zones:

America (January 23, 2024)

Pacific Standard Time (PST) : January 23, 2024, at 7 pm

: January 23, 2024, at 7 pm Mountain Standard Time (MST) : January 23, at 8 pm

: January 23, at 8 pm Central Standard Time (CST) : January 23, 2024, at 9 pm

: January 23, 2024, at 9 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST): January 23, 2024, at 10 pm

Europe (January 24, 2024)

Western European Time (WET): January 24, 2024, at 3 am

January 24, 2024, at 3 am Central European Time (CET) : January 24, 2024, at 4 am

: January 24, 2024, at 4 am Eastern European Time (EET): January 24, 2024, at 5 am

Asia (January 24, 2024)

Indian Standard Time (IST) : January 24, 2024, at 8:30 am

: January 24, 2024, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST) : January 24, 2024, at 11 am

: January 24, 2024, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST) : January 24, 2024, at 12 pm

: January 24, 2024, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): January 24, 2024, at 12 pm

