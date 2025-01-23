Infinity Nikki 1.2 maintenance schedule and server downtime

The maintenance schedule for the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update has been officially announced. Servers will be down from January 23, 2025, at 10:50 AM (UTC -7), and maintenance will be done by 8 PM (UTC -7) on the same day. Infinity Nikki server maintenance will last for a little over nine hours.

This is in contrast to the previous version 1.1 server maintenance, which only lasted for seven hours and 10 minutes. That said, as version 1.2 will add a huge variety of new content to the game, the server downtime for this version being longer makes sense.

For the duration of the server maintenance, the game will be inaccessible. Once maintenance ends and the servers go back online, players (across all servers) will be able to login to the game and experience the new content in version 1.2.

This article provides detailed information regarding the server maintenance schedule and downtime for Infinity Nikki 1.2 across various time zones.

Infinity Nikki 1.2 update maintenance and server downtime duration

As announced by the developers, Infinity Nikki will begin server maintenance for version 1.2 on January 23, 2025, at 10:50 AM (UTC -7), and maintenance will end on the same day at 8 PM (UTC-7). Maintenance starting and ending times are the same for all servers, meaning that players across all servers will be able to login to the game simultaneously once the update goes live.

The following are the Infinity Nikki 1.2 server downtime timings across various time zones:

America (January 23, 2025)

Pacific Standard Time (PST): 9:50 AM - 7 PM

Mountain Standard Time (MST): 10:50 AM - 8 PM

Central Standard Time (CST): 11:50 AM - 9 PM

Eastern Standard Time (EST): 12:50 PM - 10 PM

Europe (January 23-24, 2025)

Western European Time (WET): 5:50 PM - 3 AM

Central European Time (CET): 6:50 PM - 4 AM

Eastern European Time (EET): 7:50 PM - 5 AM

Asia (January 23-24, 2025)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 11:20 PM - 8:30 AM

China Standard Time (CST): 1:50 AM - 11 AM

Japanese Standard Time (JST): 2:50 AM - 12 PM

Korea Standard Time (KST): 2:50 AM - 12 PM

Maintenance compensation for the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update is 500 Diamonds, which will be issued to all players via their in-game mailboxes once the update is live.

