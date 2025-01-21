All Infinity Nikki 1.2 Ability Outfits revealed

Ability Outfits are typically a welcome addition in Infinity Nikki, as these outfits let players perform new actions in the game that would otherwise not be possible. For those who like equipping these Ability Outfits and using their magical abilities, Infinity Nikki 1.2 will be introducing six new ones in the game. While some of these are Resonance Outfits available from limited-time Resonance banners, others can be obtained for free.

Read on to learn more about all the new Ability Outfits coming to Infinity Nikki 1.2.

Infinity Nikki 1.2 to add six new Ability Outfits

1) Stardust Flare (5-Star outfit)

5-Star Ability Outfit Stardust Flare (Image via Infold Games)

Stardust Flare is a 5-Star Resonance outfit that players can obtain by wishing on the Skyward Bouquets event banner, which will last from January 23, 2025, to February 25, 2025. Stardust Flare is an Ability Outfit with "Elegant" as its main attribute.

Trending

The ability for this outfit is titled "Sparklers: Whimsicality". After equipping this outfit, gorgeous fireworks will launch behind Nikki when she poses for photographs. Additionally, Nikki can also ignite low-heat fireworks right in her hands, thanks to this outfit's ability.

Also read: How to craft Wishful Aurosa makeup in Infinity Nikki

2) Dance Till Dawn (5-Star outfit)

5-Star ability outfit Dance Till Dawn (Image via Infold Games)

Dance Till Dawn is another 5-Star Resonance Ability Outfit that can be obtained by wishing on the Fireworks Prelude event banner, lasting from January 23, 2025 to February 25, 2025. "Fresh" is the main attribute of this outfit.

The ability for this outfit is titled "Confetti: Gliding," which will alter the default in-game Gliding animation for players. With the Dance till Dawn outfit equipped, the Gliding animation will feature Nikki gliding using a balloon (with confetti all around her). This ability can be used only in Stonewoods and the new area Firework Isles (to be introduced in version 1.2).

3) Enduring Bond (4-Star outfit)

4-Star Ability Outfit Enduring Bond (Image via Infold Games)

The Enduring Bond outfit is a 4-Star Resonance outfit that will be featured on the Fireworks Prelude event banner (alongside the 5-Star Dance Till Dawn outfit). Its main attribute is "Cool".

With its ability titled "Disguise: Whimsicality", this outfit lets players put on a masked card-throwing performance. Nikki strikes different poses swiftly, and the performance ends with a shower of cards descending from the sky.

4) Midnight Vigil (4-Star outfit)

4-Star Ability Outfit Midnight Vigil (Image via Infold Games)

Midnight Vigil is a 4-Star Resonance outfit that will be featured on the Skyward Bouquets event banner (alongside the Stardust Flare 5-Star outfit). "Cool" is its main attribute.

Midnight Vigil's fairly unique ability is titled "Floof Rally: Whimsicality". After equipping this outfit, any Floofs in Miraland that have been groomed by Nikki will line up in a row behind her and follow her around.

5) Fiery Glow (4-Star outfit)

4-Star Ability Outfit Fiery Glow (Image via Infold Games)

The Fiery Glow Ability Outfit can be obtained for free during the Carnival of Fireworks event in Infinity Nikki 1.2. This 4-Star Ability Outfit lets players collect unique flowers known as Blastblooms, and then craft them into Portable Fireworks using the Firework Crafting Station. These Portable Fireworks can then be launched into the sky.

6) Endless Longing (4-Star outfit)

4-Star Ability Outfit Endless Longing (Image via Infold Games)

The Endless Longing Ability Outfit is another free outfit that can be claimed in Infinity Nikki 1.2 by participating in the New Bloom Festival event. Equipping this outfit lets players play the Pipa in any location they want.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.