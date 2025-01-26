How to get and use Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki

Blastpollen is a new material added in Infinity Nikki 1.2. It can be found only in the new region of Firework Isles, and is used to craft Fireworks that can be launched high into the sky. Players will get an introduction to Blastpollen while playing through the "Fireworks Training: Step One" questline of the new exclusive Firework Isles main quest, as they will be asked to collect three portions of Blastpollen.

Other than its use in the main quest, Blastpollen can also be gathered normally for future use. This article provides information on how to get as well as use Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki, including the locations where you can find Blastpollen on Firework Isles.

Infinity Nikki: How to get and use Blastpollen in Firework Isles

Location of Blastpollen

Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki (Image via Infold Games)

Blastpollen can be found only in the newly introduced Firework Isles region. You will not be able to find it anywhere else in Miraland. You can collect your first Blastpollen immediately upon arriving at the Firework Isles, in the "Go to the Firework Isles!" questline.

Trending

Track Blastpollen from the map for easier collection (Image via Infold Games)

Once you have collected one Blastpollen, you can track it from the map by selecting "Collections," then navigating to Blastpollen and clicking on "Track." Generally, an abundance of Blastpollen can be found near the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire on Sparkheart Island.

Also read: How to invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage together in Infinity Nikki

How to collect Blastpollen

You can only obtain Blastpollen on clear nights (Image via Infold Games)

As explained during the main quest, Blastpollen can only be found on clear nights. This means your window is pretty small, as it cannot be collected either during the daytime or on rainy nights. Feel free to change the time using "Run, Pear-Pal" till you finally get a clear night with no rain.

Blastpollen can be collected like any other material. Simply walk up to it and click on the "Collect" button.

How to use Blastpollen in Infinity Nikki

Use Blastpollen to craft Fireworks at the Fireworks Crafting Station 9Image vai Infold Games)

Blastpollen can be used to craft Fireworks in Infinity Nikki. Head to the Fireworks Crafting Station on Sparkheart Island, and click on the "Craft Fireworks" option. Make sure you have the necessary materials, and then craft the Fireworks.

Load the Fireworks into the Launch Tubes and use the Fireworks Ability to launch them (Image via Infold Games)

These can be loaded into Launch Tubes present in various locations across the Firework Isles, and then launched into the sky. Make sure Nikki has the Fireworks Outfit "Fiery Glow" on, or else the Fireworks Ability cannot be used.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.