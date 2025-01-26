Inviting a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage together is a Day 1 task for the Strings of Time event (in the New Bloom Festival). Completing this task will take you one step closer to getting the free 4-Star Ability Outfit Endless Longing, which will let you play the Pipa anywhere. To complete this task, you must invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage present on Firework Isles.

This article provides a guide to the location of the Fireworks Carriage, as well as instructions on how to complete the task and ride it with a friend in Infinity Nikki.

How to invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage together in Infinity Nikki

The Fireworks Carriage is located southwest of the Sparkheart Island area on Firework Isles. You cannot start/finish inviting a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage with you unless you begin the exclusive quest for this version and unlock the new region of Firework Isles.

Once you have unlocked the Firework Isles area, follow these steps to complete the task:

Step 1: Teleport to the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire

Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire in Firework Isles (Image via Infold Games)

Start by teleporting to the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire on Sparkheart Island. This is the only Warp Spire on the southern side of Firework Isles, and it is fortunately located close to the Fireworks Carriage.

Step 2: Head southwest to reach the Fireworks Carriage

The Fireworks Carriage is noticeable even from a distance (Image via Infold Games)

From the Sizzle & Spark Center Warp Spire, head straight southwest. Cross the bridge to reach the other side, where you will instantly spot the Fireworks Carriage.

Step 3: Interact with Azek and start the ride

Make sure to invite a friend when Azek asks (Image via Infold Games)

You will find Azek standing near the Fireworks Carriage, where you can interact with them. After you pick the option to ride the carriage, Azek will ask if you want to "invite a Stylist friend to join you". Click on the "Invite a friend" option, and pick whichever friend you want to ride the Fireworks Carriage with. Once you have finished selecting a friend, the carriage ride will start by itself.

After the ride, the Strings of Time event task "Invite a friend to ride the Fireworks Carriage together" will also be completed.

