Infinity Nikki: How to take a photo at the White Jade docking site

Taking a photo at the White Jade docking site is one of the tasks you must undertake on Day 1 of the Strings of Time event in the New Bloom Festival. Completing this task will reward you with 100 Melodic Harmony, which you can accumulate and later use to claim the free 4-Star Ability Outfit Endless Longing.

To complete this task, players will need to head to the location of the White Jade ship in Florawish and take a picture near it. The White Jade ship is a prominent part of the currently ongoing New Bloom Festival in Miraland, which celebrates the Chinese New Year in Infinity Nikki.

This article provides information on how to complete this particular photo-taking task for Day 1 of the Strings of Time event.

How to take a photo at the White Jade docking site in Infinity Nikki

Even though the White Jade ship is part of the New Bloom Festival event, you don't need to start any quests to take a picture at its location. You can directly head over and snap a photograph to complete the task.

Follow these steps to take a photo at the White Jade docking site in Infinity Nikki:

Step 1: Teleport to the Florawish Lane Warp Spire

Start by teleporting to the Florawish Lane Warp Spire (Image via Infold Games)

First, teleport to the Florawish Lane Warp Spire. Alternatively, you can also teleport to the In Front of the Mayor's Residence Warp Spire, but the distance between this Warp Spire and the White Jade docking site is slightly longer. Hence, it is recommended to use the Florawish Lane Warp Spire as a starting point.

Step 2: Head southeast toward the docks

Head to the docks where you will see the White Jade ship (Image via Infold Games)

From the Florawish Lane Warp Spire, head southeast till you reach the docks at the edge of the water. You can interact with a few NPCs here to begin quests related to the New Bloom Festival. However, keep that for later and carry on with the task at hand.

Step 3: Take a photo near the White Jade

Take a photograph near the ship's docking site (Image via Infold Games)

If you have not visited the White Jade docking site before, Momo will comment on how big the ship is when you reach this area for the first time. Additionally, the "Listening to Echoes of the Past" quest will also automatically trigger. You do not need to start playing it to take the photograph.

Simply open the camera and take a picture with the White Jade in the background (Nikki's presence in the photo doesn't matter) to complete the required task.

