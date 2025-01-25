Infinity Nikki: How to challenge the Sovereign of Elegant in The Return of Sovereigns event

The Return of Sovereigns event in Infinity Nikki 1.2 lets players challenge the Sovereign of Elegant and the Sovereign of Cool one more time. These two Sovereigns can be challenged for the first time from the Styling Factions menu, and they disappear once you beat them at their Styling Challenge. Many players expressed their desire for a rematch with the Sovereigns of Elegant and Cool, and The Return of Sovereigns event lets them do just that.
This article provides a guide on challenging and beating the Sovereign of Elegant in The Return of Sovereigns event. Additionally, it provides information on the rewards you can obtain from the challenge.
Also read: How to challenge the Sovereign of Cool in The Return of Sovereigns event
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Infinity Nikki: Guide to challenging the Sovereign of Elegant in The Return of Sovereigns event
Only those who have already challenged and defeated the Sovereign of Elegant once are eligible for The Return of Sovereigns event. If you have yet to defeat the Sovereign of Elegant for the first time, you will need to do that to unlock her challenge in this event.
Follow these steps to challenge the Sovereign of Elegant in The Return of Sovereigns event:
Step 1: Head to where the Sovereign of Elegant is waiting
Make your way to the Sovereign of Elegant Banshee's location in Breezy Meadow. Do note that she will only be present at night, so you might need to change your in-game time to encounter and challenge her.
Step 2: Talk to the Banshee to start the challenge
To start the Styling challenge, walk up to the Sovereign of Elegant and interact with her. She will ask you to "dance with her once more," thus initiating the challenge.
Step 3: Get ready according to the requirements
This styling Challenge's main attribute is "Elegant", with "Linlang" being the label. Dress up as per these stats, using high-scoring clothes and accessories.
The Sovereign of Elegant's challenge is pretty tough, so you will need to upgrade your outfits and Eurekas to beat her and obtain a Perfect Score.
Step 4: Start the Styling Challenge
Once you have finished dressing up, start and finish the Styling Challenge against the Sovereign of Elegant. You will get the following rewards if you beat her:
- Normal clear: 300 Threads of Purity
- Average clear: 300 Shiny Bubbles
- Great Clear: 1 Resonite Crystal
- Perfect Clear: 1 Resonite Crystal
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.