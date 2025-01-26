Breath of Wilderness is a new Whim Fragrance added in-game in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update. It is a hand powder whose ability increases the enemies' knockback distance after Nikki uses a Plunging Attack. Crafting the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness is one of the Day 3 tasks for the Strings of Time event in the New Bloom Festival. Completing these event tasks rewards players with Melodic Harmony, which can be collected and used to claim the free 4-Star Endless Longing Ability outfit.
This article provides a guide on how to craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness in Infinity Nikki.
How to craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness in Infinity Nikki
To craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance, you must first complete the Random quest "Find Fragrance: Grace of Leaves" in Firework Isles. Follow these steps to do so:
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Step 1: Start the quest "Find Fragrance: Grace of Leaves"
You can find this quest in the Random Quests (Firework Isles) tab. Keep in mind that you must unlock the Firework Isles region before you can start playing this quest.
Step 2: Teleport to the Fireworks Peak Warp Spire and head to the cavern
Use the Fireworks Peak Warp Spire as a starting point, face west, and jump down to reach the cavern that you will need to enter. There is no fall damage in Infinity Nikki, so you can jump straight down from as high as you want.
Step 3: Defeat the enemies inside the cavern and open the chest
Once inside the cavern, head deeper inside and defeat the numerous Esselings present inside. Once they have all been defeated, open the chest to obtain the "Grace of Leaves".
Step 4: Unlock the Breath of Wilderness sketch from the Heart of Infinity
After you obtain the Grace of Leaves from the chest inside the cavern, open the Heart of Infinity and unlock the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance sketch by using 50,000 Bling.
Step 5: Check the materials required to craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance
Once you unlock the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance sketch, open up the Sketches menu to check the materials you will need to craft it. These are the items that you will need:
- 1 Grudging Cloth
- 1 Grace of Leaves
- 10 Brokenheart Patches
- 10 Furious Ribbons
- 50 Threads of Purity
Step 6: Collect all necessary materials
At this point, you will already have three of the items on the list: Brokenheart Patches (dropped by enemies introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.0), Grace of Leaves, and Threads of Purity.
Grudging Cloth can be obtained from the newly introduced Grudge Bag enemy, who can be found deep inside the Songbreeze Cavern on Firework Isles.
Furious Ribbons can be collected from another newly introduced enemy, called the Raging Sack. These enemies can be found in various locations all over Firework Isles (and also inside the caverns).
Step 7: Craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness
Once all the materials have been collected, open up the Sketches menu once again and finally craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance.
Also read: How to craft the clothing piece Cloudborne Cranes in Infinity Nikki
Follow Sportskeeda for more Infinity Nikki news, updates, and guides.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.