Breath of Wilderness is a new Whim Fragrance added in-game in the Infinity Nikki 1.2 update. It is a hand powder whose ability increases the enemies' knockback distance after Nikki uses a Plunging Attack. Crafting the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness is one of the Day 3 tasks for the Strings of Time event in the New Bloom Festival. Completing these event tasks rewards players with Melodic Harmony, which can be collected and used to claim the free 4-Star Endless Longing Ability outfit.

This article provides a guide on how to craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness in Infinity Nikki.

How to craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness in Infinity Nikki

To craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance, you must first complete the Random quest "Find Fragrance: Grace of Leaves" in Firework Isles. Follow these steps to do so:

Step 1: Start the quest "Find Fragrance: Grace of Leaves"

Begin the "Find Fragrance: Grace of Leaves" quest (Image via Infold Games)

You can find this quest in the Random Quests (Firework Isles) tab. Keep in mind that you must unlock the Firework Isles region before you can start playing this quest.

Step 2: Teleport to the Fireworks Peak Warp Spire and head to the cavern

Reach the entrance of the cavern as marked on the map (Image via Infold Games)

Use the Fireworks Peak Warp Spire as a starting point, face west, and jump down to reach the cavern that you will need to enter. There is no fall damage in Infinity Nikki, so you can jump straight down from as high as you want.

Step 3: Defeat the enemies inside the cavern and open the chest

Once inside the cavern, head deeper inside and defeat the numerous Esselings present inside. Once they have all been defeated, open the chest to obtain the "Grace of Leaves".

Step 4: Unlock the Breath of Wilderness sketch from the Heart of Infinity

Unlock the necessary sketch from the Heart of Infinity (Image via Infold Games)

After you obtain the Grace of Leaves from the chest inside the cavern, open the Heart of Infinity and unlock the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance sketch by using 50,000 Bling.

Step 5: Check the materials required to craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance

Check what you will need to craft the Whim Fragrance (Image via Infold Games)

Once you unlock the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance sketch, open up the Sketches menu to check the materials you will need to craft it. These are the items that you will need:

1 Grudging Cloth

1 Grace of Leaves

10 Brokenheart Patches

10 Furious Ribbons

50 Threads of Purity

Step 6: Collect all necessary materials

At this point, you will already have three of the items on the list: Brokenheart Patches (dropped by enemies introduced in Infinity Nikki 1.0), Grace of Leaves, and Threads of Purity.

Grudging Cloth is dropped by the Grudge Bag enemy (Image via Infold Games)

Grudging Cloth can be obtained from the newly introduced Grudge Bag enemy, who can be found deep inside the Songbreeze Cavern on Firework Isles.

Furious Ribbons are dropped by Raging Sack enemies (Image via Infold Games)

Furious Ribbons can be collected from another newly introduced enemy, called the Raging Sack. These enemies can be found in various locations all over Firework Isles (and also inside the caverns).

Step 7: Craft the Whim Fragrance Breath of Wilderness

Craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance from the Sketches menu (Image via Infold Games)

Once all the materials have been collected, open up the Sketches menu once again and finally craft the Breath of Wilderness Whim Fragrance.

